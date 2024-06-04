quantilope Announces its Academy is Now Open to the Broader Insights Community

NEW YORK, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- quantilope, the leading Consumer Intelligence Platform, announced today that its Academy is now open to the broader insights community, regardless of being a platform client or not. The quantilope Academy offers a comprehensive suite of courses designed to upskill researchers in both foundational and advanced market research techniques, including advanced methodologies such as TURF, Implicit Association Testing, and a newly launched Automated Tracking course.

Along with quantilope-specific trainings, the Academy's diverse course catalog covers a wide range of general market research topics, including:

Market research automation: Learn how to streamline your research processes and unlock new efficiencies with automation.

Consumer research basics: Build a strong foundation in research fundamentals - from survey design to data analysis.

Advanced method courses: Master cutting-edge techniques like MaxDiff, Implicit Association Tests, and more.

Better Brand Health Tracking: An upcoming certification on empirically proven KPIs including Mental Availability metrics and Mental Advantage analysis.

"At quantilope, we believe that democratizing access to top-tier market research is key to driving innovation and empowering businesses to make better decisions," said Peter Aschmoneit, CEO of quantilope. "By opening up the quantilope Academy to everyone, we're fostering a community of highly skilled researchers who can harness the power of advanced insights to drive growth and success for their brands."

The quantilope Academy offers a dynamic and engaging learning experience, combining videos, interactive exercises, and real-world examples to ensure that learners can immediately apply their newfound knowledge. All courses are developed and taught by quantilope's team of certified research experts, ensuring the highest quality of instruction.

"We've designed the Academy to be accessible and valuable for researchers at all stages of their careers," said Anna-Lena Kress, quantilope's Senior Learning Experience Designer. "Whether you're a seasoned professional looking to expand your methodological toolkit or a newcomer eager to learn the ropes, the Academy provides a clear path to empower you with these skills."

Upon completion of the certifications, learners earn credentials to validate their expertise and enhance their professional credentials. To celebrate the opening of the Academy to the wider community, quantilope is offering access for free for a limited time. Insights professionals are encouraged to sign up today and start their journey toward becoming advanced market research experts.

