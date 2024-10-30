quantilope Named the #1 Top Technology Provider for Market Research in the 2024 Greenbook GRIT Business & Innovation Report

quantilope, one of the top-mentioned vendors in this year's GRIT Business & Innovation report, ranks as the most innovative technology provider and is amongst the top five (of 50) most innovative suppliers in the industry overall.



NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- quantilope , the leading technology provider of automated consumer research, announces that it has once again earned top honors in the 2024 Greenbook GRIT Business & Innovation Report. Notably, quantilope earned the #1 spot for technology providers and ranked 5th among the world's Top 50 Most Innovative Suppliers for market research. These rankings reflect the opinions of over 2,250 global insights professionals, surveyed on the trends, challenges, and leaders in the market research industry.

"We are absolutely thrilled to be recognized as the #1 technology provider in the 2024 Greenbook GRIT report!" said Peter Aschmoneit, CEO of quantilope. "This is a proud moment for quantilope, and affirms that our focus on automating advanced methods, introducing innovative tracking technology, and pioneering the implementation of AI into the insights process is truly resonating with the market research community. Our team is dedicated to delivering cutting-edge solutions that empower researchers, and we're incredibly excited to be leading the way in transforming and disrupting the insights industry."

Like the years before it, 2024 has been yet another exciting year of product growth for quantilope's platform, adding two new automated, advanced methods (Mental Availability & Mental Advantage); implementing numerous new features (e.g. Pre-Survey Defense, New Analyze user experience, instant AI showreels); and expanding the capabilities of the platform's AI co-pilot, quinn, to maintain its leading position for innovative AI solutions.

As one survey respondent stated: "[quantilope has] a ton of advanced methods that they have automated as well as baking AI into everything they do. On top of all this, their thought leadership is top notch - I always end up learning things at their webinars or conference sessions."

"At quantilope, we're driven to make advanced research accessible to everyone," explained Lucas Bremer, CPO of quantilope. "This recognition from GRIT underscores our success in delivering a truly innovative platform that's changing the way brands run their market research and understand their consumers. From automating advanced method approaches, to modernizing brand health tracking and extending the capabilities of our fully integrated AI co-pilot - quinn, innovation is central to quantilope's platform, providing users with the most efficient and high-quality insights the industry can offer."

quantilope plans for even more features and tools to be released, with increased investment in developing AI capabilities and finding new ways to make advanced consumer research even easier for insights professionals.

About quantilope: quantilope's end-to-end Consumer Intelligence Platform arms insights professionals with the most advanced research technology. Through automated tracking technology and 15 fully automated advanced research methods, quantilope empowers consumer brands to feel confident in their decision making based on real-time insights that provide clear recommendations. In 2024, quantilope was named the number 1 'top technology provider,' as a top 5 'most innovative supplier' for insights worldwide (Greenbook GRIT Business & Innovation Report 2024) and as a 'fastest growing tech company' for the fifth year in a row (Deloitte Tech Fast 50 Germany 2023). quantilope powers consumer insights across a broad range of solutions including strategy, innovation & renovation, marketing creatives, shopper insights, and performance monitoring for over 300 brands including Bosch, DIRECTV, Danone, Deutsche Telekom, Dyson, The Estée Lauder Companies, Flowers Foods, Molson Coors, Nestlé, PBS, PVH, and more.

About the Greenbook GRIT Report: For two decades, the annual Greenbook GRIT Business & Innovation report has reviewed the changing dynamics and macro drivers of the insights industry, as well as the role that innovation plays in its continued evolution. The 2024 GRIT report, which surveyed more than 2,250 insight professionals worldwide, is a key resource for both industry trends and as an indicator of who the top players pushing the industry forward are.

CONTACT:

Johanna Azis

[email protected]

SOURCE quantilope