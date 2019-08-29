quantilope Unveils a New Corporate Logo and a Unified Global Brand Identity

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Agile Insights provider, quantilope, announced this week a comprehensive design relaunch, introducing a new logo and brand appearance. The new brand identity follows quantilope's strategic positioning as an international, agile, insights company.

"quantilope's design relaunch is the logical result of our international corporate strategy, connecting our global offices, and sharpening our profile as a leader in the future of market research," explained Dr. Peter Aschmoneit, CEO and co-founder of quantilope. "Our new logo offers a modern feel with geometric shapes and fresh colors to underscore our strengths - quick learnings, quality, empowerment, and agility in insights management."

quantilope's new brand identity includes:

New Logo: The new logo is based on an agile loop, reinforcing the nature of a technology platform for intuitive, iterative work. quantilope bids farewell to the analysis donut, strengthening its position as a leader in automated market research with an emphasis on speed, substance, and empowerment.

New Typography: The new design uses the pan-European Cera font family. The font is influenced by geometry, combining elegance and warmth to create a modern feel. The straight, sans-serif font shape emphasizes clarity and efficiency, well-suited for international use in multiple languages.

New, Fresh Colors: The primary corporate colors remain dark grey/anthracite and white. The spot color palette has been expanded to include warm yellow, bright red, clear blue, mint, and turquoise.

New Imagery: The new imagery continues to focus on people and largely depicts the company's own personnel.

"For our imagery, it's important to us to always show that behind our software, a technical product, are real people. This is as true for our software development by industry experts, as it is for our certified research consultants providing on-going client support, and our designers developing charts on our website," explained Aschmoneit.

quantilope developed its new design according to agile research principles, performing two market research studies on the effect of the new shape and colors. The results were incorporated directly into the development.

Visit quantilope.com to learn more or follow us on Twitter @quantilope

About quantilope - quantilope is an Agile Insights platform automating advanced research methodologies. Our platform maps the entire market research process from the research question to the questionnaire design, professional panel management, in-depth analysis, and data visualization. The average project turnaround time is 1 – 5 business days, more than 3x faster than traditional market research agencies.

