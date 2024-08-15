quantilope's New Certification Course Unlocks the Power of Better Brand Health Tracking for Insights Professionals

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- quantilope , a leading provider of automated market research technology, today announced its exciting new Better Brand Health Tracking (BBHT) certification course.

The BBHT certification course, inspired by the work of The Ehrenberg-Bass Institute's renowned brand growth expert, Jenni Romaniuk, provides a comprehensive understanding of key brand health metrics such as Category Entry Points (CEPs), Mental Availability, and Mental Advantage analysis. The new course empowers consumer insights professionals with hands-on training to help transform the way brands track brand health and understand brand growth.

"We are thrilled to launch the Better Brand Health Tracking certification," said Madita Brandhorst, Senior Tracking Lead at quantilope. "The program not only equips market research professionals with the latest evidence-based tracking techniques, but also empowers them to translate insights into action by clearly identifying where brands have advantages and disadvantages in different buying situations. By offering training and automating this cutting-edge approach, we're enabling researchers to uncover deeper consumer connections, identify untapped opportunities, and make data-driven decisions that truly set their brands up for growth."

The BBHT certification course covers a wide range of topics, starting with the philosophy of tracker designs, the foundations of BBHT, and its key metrics: CEPs, which are the specific situations that prompt consumers to buy a product; Mental Availability, which is the likelihood of a brand being thought of in buying situations; and Mental Advantage analysis, which reveals a brand's strengths and weaknesses compared to competitors. Participants will learn how to interpret these metrics and apply them to real-world scenarios, gaining hands-on experience through quantilope's syndicated study on the soda category.

"Our goal is to make brand health tracking more accessible and impactful for insights professionals," said Anna-Lena Kress, Senior Learning Experience Designer at quantilope. "This certification not only imparts valuable knowledge but also fosters a community of experts who are passionate about driving brand growth through data-driven insights."

The BBHT certification course is open to all members of the market research community and is offered free of charge. Through training and automation, quantilope is empowering more insights professionals around the world to access and implement today's leading approach to monitoring brand health. Upon completion, participants will receive an official certification, showcasing their expertise in Better Brand Health Tracking. Additionally, they will gain exclusive access to the soda syndicated study dashboard, allowing them to explore the data and insights firsthand.

To learn more about quantilope's Better Brand Health Tracking certification and to enroll in the course, please visit quantilope's Academy page .

About quantilope: quantilope's end-to-end Consumer Intelligence Platform arms insights professionals with the most advanced research technology. Through automated tracking technology and 15 fully automated advanced research methods, quantilope empowers consumer brands to feel confident in their decision making based on real-time insights that provide clear recommendations. In 2023, quantilope was named as a top 10 'most innovative supplier' for insights worldwide (Greenbook GRIT Business & Innovation Report 2023) and as a 'fastest growing tech company' for the fifth year in a row (Deloitte Tech Fast 50 Germany 2023). quantilope powers consumer insights across a broad range of solutions including strategy, innovation & renovation, marketing creatives, shopper insights, and performance monitoring for over 300 brands including Citadel, DIRECTV, Danone, Deutsche Telekom, Dyson, The Estée Lauder Companies, Flower Foods, Molson Coors, Nestlé, PBS, and more.

