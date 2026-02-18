QuantiPath Introduces Turkey KPI Kits to Strengthen Salmonella Detection and Quantification

DENVER, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QuantiPath, a leader in rapid, quantitative food safety diagnostics, today announced the availability of its Turkey KPI Kits, designed to help turkey producers detect, quantify, and act on Salmonella risk within the same production shift.

Built on QuantiPath's multiplex qPCR platform, the Turkey KPI Kits deliver serovar-specific insights while also providing total Salmonella quantification. Operations gain clearer visibility into pathogen pressure, allowing teams to validate interventions, monitor trends, and make faster, data driven decisions.

"Turkey processors need information they can trust and timing that matches the speed of their operations," said John LoPorto, CEO of QuantiPath. "Our KPI kits are built to provide actionable answers in hours, not days."

The Turkey KPI Kits provide quantitative measurement of individual critical Salmonella serotypes to track performance against industry and government KPIs aligned to turkey production risks. Same shift results support immediate interventions, and multiplex testing maximizes the amount of data obtained from each run. The tests can also be deployed upstream to monitor Salmonella in live birds to identify and validate mitigation measures such as vaccines. The kits are designed to work with common multi-channel qPCR thermocyclers already in use in many laboratories.

By moving beyond simple presence or absence testing, QuantiPath enables turkey operations to trend data over time, identify emerging issues sooner, and reduce the likelihood of costly downstream impacts.

For more information or to schedule a discussion with the QuantiPath team, visit www.quantipath.bio

SOURCE QuantiPath