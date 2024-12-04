Quantiphi Backs World's Largest Generative AI Hackathon, Driving Innovation Forward

News provided by

Quantiphi

Dec 04, 2024, 11:00 ET

MUMBAI, India, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantiphi, a global, award-winning AI-first digital engineering company was listed as a Guinness World Records certificate "Record Holder" for a generative AI hackathon in Mumbai in late October 2024, spearheaded by Quantiphi Co-Founder and TEAM Governing Council Member Vivek Khemani, helping place India at the forefront of global AI innovation.

Held under the auspices of the Tech Entrepreneurs Association of Mumbai (TEAM), Made in Mumbai and co-sponsored by Quantiphi, the record-breaking hackathon drew thousands of participants to collaborate on complex generative AI challenges to advance technological solutions across industries.

"This global, record holder recognition exemplifies Quantiphi's commitment to fostering a culture of innovation and learning for future leaders in AI," Khemani said. "Being part of a Guinness World Record is a proud moment for us - we're continuing to create a culture of learning, experimentation and collaboration to unlock the potential of generative AI for businesses worldwide."

The record-holding achievement illustrates how Quantiphi continues to push AI boundaries and is aligned with its broader mission to connect ordinary people with extraordinary aspirations to experience the magic of transforming enterprises through the magic of applying cutting-edge science. 

"Initiatives like these help unite industry leaders, catalyzing the technology community's ability to address complex, global challenges while supporting Quantiphi's mission of advancing technological progress through generative AI," Khemani said.

About Quantiphi
Quantiphi is an award-winning AI-first digital engineering company driven by the desire to reimagine and realize transformational opportunities at the heart of business. Since its inception in 2013, Quantiphi has solved the toughest and most complex business problems by combining deep industry experience, disciplined cloud and data engineering practices, and cutting-edge artificial intelligence research to achieve accelerated and quantifiable business results. Learn more at Quantiphi.com and follow us on Linkedin, X, formerly Twitter and Instagram.

Media Contact:
H. Mayes
[email protected]
Quantiphi Newsroom

SOURCE Quantiphi

