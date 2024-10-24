Quantiphi Launches Codeaira: A Powerful AI Agent with a Mission to Bring the Mythical 10X Developer to Life

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantiphi , an AI-first digital engineering company has launched Codeaira , a generative AI-powered developer's agent, with more than 200 ready-to-use utilities, agentic workflows and advanced code autocomplete, designed to accelerate the software development life cycle by integrating with the customer's preferred Large Language Models (LLMs) and Integrated Development Environments (IDEs).

" Codeaira empowers developers to build and modernize applications within customer environments, all while ensuring top-notch security," Quantiphi Co-Founder Ritesh Patel said. "The ability to leverage generative AI assisted coding, combined with LLMs fine-tuned to customer's coding standards, sets Codeaira apart. This balance of flexibility and security allows developers to tailor solutions to their needs, making Codeaira an indispensable agent in today's ever-evolving digital world."

"We have seen extraordinary results with Codeaira ," Quantiphi Co-Founder Asif Hasan said. "Developers are reporting a 50 to 85 percent increase in productivity using the agentic workflows and 200-plus ready-to-use utilities in Codeaira across the software development lifecycle. This allows developers to focus on more complex, high-value tasks and increase time to value for customers."

Codeaira leverages generative AI with agentic workflows, where human-guided agents select tools and execute tasks through function calling. With advanced capabilities like planning, reasoning, self-reflection and multi-agent collaboration, these agents adaptively solve problems while keeping the user in control through its human-in-the-loop functionality.

Codeaira offers containerized deployment within the customer's infrastructure, providing users full control over their data. With robust role-based access controls, detailed audit logs, industry-standard monitoring and secure model training that never uses customer data, it drives innovation without compromising security.

By addressing the need for secure, scalable AI in development , Codeaira is helping enterprises in heavily regulated industries like healthcare , financial services and the public sector innovate without compromising data security.

" Codeaira reflects Quantiphi's continued leadership in generative AI and its commitment to delivering AI-powered solutions aimed at turning the vision of the 10X developer into a reality," Hasan said.

Learn more about how Codeaira can help propel enterprise transformation.

About Quantiphi

Quantiphi is an award-winning AI-first digital engineering company driven by the desire to reimagine and realize transformational opportunities at the heart of business. Since its inception in 2013, Quantiphi has solved the toughest and most complex business problems by combining deep industry experience, disciplined cloud and data engineering practices, and cutting-edge artificial intelligence research to achieve accelerated and quantifiable business results. Learn more at Quantiphi.com and follow us on Linkedin , X, formerly Twitter and Instagram .

Media Contact:

H. Mayes

[email protected]

Quantiphi Newsroom

SOURCE Quantiphi