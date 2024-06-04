Quantiphi Named Snowflake Data Cloud Services APJ Growth Partner of the Year 2024

SAN FRANCISCO , June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantiphi , an AI-first digital engineering company was named Snowflake Data Cloud Services APJ Growth Partner of the Year today during Snowflake's Data Cloud Summit in San Francisco, for its capabilities and contributions within the Snowflake partner ecosystem.

Quantiphi Executive Sponsor, Snowflake Alliance Bhaskar Kalita said the recognition is a testament to Quantiphi's trailblazing culture and spirit.

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized for our capabilities and our commitment to deliver exceptional AI and data-driven solutions for our clients," Kalita said. "The Snowflake APJ SI Growth Partner of the Year recognition marks another milestone in Quantiphi and Snowflakes' journey as we help our customers grow and scale by unlocking the true potential of their data."

This recognition, which Quantiphi has received for two consecutive years, highlights Quantiphi's capabilities and contributions within the Snowflake partner ecosystem, its commitment to deliver advanced solutions and its drive to empower customers to fuel transformative growth through data. The recognition also demonstrates Quantiphi's commitment to quality, investment and customer success with Snowflake.

Snowflake Senior Vice President of Worldwide Alliances & Channels, Tyler Prince said he's happy to congratulate Quantiphi for being named Snowflake's Data Cloud Services APJ Growth Partner of the Year.

"A strong partner ecosystem is foundational to Snowflake's mission of enabling every organization to be data-driven," Prince said. "Quantiphi is helping us realize that mission, and together we're helping more organizations, across industries, better activate and unlock their data for business value."

Learn more about Quantiphi and Snowflake here and check out the Snowflake Data Cloud Summit 2024 keynotes live or on-demand here to stay on top of the latest announcements.

