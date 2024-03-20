Quantiphi Unveils Generative AI Platform, baioniq™, Integrated with NVIDIA AI Enterprise Software, Empowering Enterprise Productivity

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantiphi , an award-winning AI-first digital engineering company, today announced its generative AI platform, baioniq , is fully integrated with the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software platform, including the just-announced NVIDIA NIM and NVIDIA NeMo Retriever inference microservices, allowing enterprises to automate workflows, manage data and revolutionize core business operations through baioniq's generative AI capabilities.

Quantiphi Co-Founder Asif Hasan said baioniq , Quantiphi's generative AI platform, is integrated with NVIDIA NIM and NeMo Retriever, enabling organizations to easily adopt generative AI to expedite technologically-advanced solutions tailored to their respective industry needs, with the peace of mind that the enterprises maintain complete ownership of their data.

"Offering baioniq with NVIDIA NeMo Retriever microservices enables the system to traverse the maze of proprietary knowledge embedded within an organization and retrieve specific nuggets of knowledge that allow businesses to tap into the deep-seated potential within their data," Hasan said. "By leveraging baioniq's capabilities, enterprises can effectively translate their unstructured content into tangible insights and elevate the productivity of their workforce."

Quantiphi Global Head of NVIDIA Practice Siddharth Kotwal said the baioniq platform empowers users to harness the benefits of large language models (LLMs) while retaining complete control over their data and models, whether deployed on NVIDIA-Certified Systems or through their preferred CSP.

"Every prompt is an inference request that can be accelerated by NVIDIA's full-stack computing platform," Kotwal said. "The flexibility of NVIDIA TensorRT-LLM and NVIDIA NeMo allows us to accelerate baioniq workflows for content generation, summarization, contract redlining and code refactoring, all within the confines of enterprise firewalls. This helps enable meaningful improvements in knowledge worker productivity across the business value chain of our clients."

"Businesses are looking to boost productivity and accuracy in decision-making through generative AI, but the path to adoption can be complex," NVIDIA Vice President, Enterprise Software John Fanelli said. "By integrating NVIDIA AI Enterprise software, including NIM and NeMo Retriever microservices, into its baioniq platform, Quantiphi is helping enterprises more easily adopt generative AI and customize solutions aligned with their specific business needs."

About Quantiphi

Quantiphi is an award-winning AI-first digital engineering company driven by the desire to reimagine and realize transformational opportunities at the heart of the business. Since its inception in 2013, Quantiphi has solved the toughest and most complex business problems by combining deep industry experience, disciplined cloud and data-engineering practices, and cutting-edge artificial intelligence research to achieve accelerated and quantifiable business results. Learn more at www.quantiphi.com and follow us on Linkedin , X, formerly Twitter and Instagram .

Media Contact

Hadley Mayes

Quantiphi

[email protected]

SOURCE Quantiphi