Quantiphi's Transformative Document Processing Platform Dociphi Now Available on Google Cloud Marketplace

Quantiphi's intelligent document processing SaaS platform, Dociphi, goes live on Google Cloud Marketplace, simplifying document automation for enterprises

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantiphi , an award-winning AI-first digital engineering company, today announced its Intelligent Document Processing SaaS Platform, Dociphi , is now available on Google Cloud Marketplace , enabling enterprises to reduce manual workloads and save valuable time and resources.

Dociphi , which can be customized according to enterprise needs, empowers carriers, brokers, third-party administrators and lenders to streamline document processing workflows, reduce operational costs, ensure regulatory compliance and deliver superior customer experiences, ultimately providing a significant competitive edge through automation.

Quantiphi Product Owner for Dociphi, Arunima Gautam said this milestone launch will enable our customers to solve what matters with unparalleled productivity and efficiency.

"Dociphi's patent-pending proprietary document extraction models and our award-winning out-of-the-box support for ACORD forms empower Google Cloud customers to modernize document-heavy business workloads and drive operational efficiencies with minimal upfront investment," Gautam said.

"Bringing Quantiphi to Google Cloud Marketplace will help customers quickly deploy, manage, and grow Dociphi on Google Cloud's trusted, global infrastructure," said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs at Google Cloud. "Quantiphi can now securely scale and support customers on their digital transformation journeys."

"Dociphi's availability on Google Cloud Marketplace enables enterprises to effortlessly leverage Dociphi's class-leading intelligent document management prowess to increase productivity through Google Cloud's trusted infrastructure."

Quantiphi will be at Google Cloud Next April 9 to April 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, NV at Mandalay Bay Hotel, booth 1621, demonstrating how Dociphi optimizes document processing and workflow efficiency.

Experience the power of Dociphi on Google Cloud Marketplace today: console.cloud.google.com/marketplace/product/quantiphi-public-376012/dociphi

For more information about Dociphi and Quantiphi's AI solutions, visit https://quantiphi.com/

About Quantiphi

Quantiphi is an award-winning AI-first digital engineering company driven by the desire to reimagine and realize transformational opportunities at the heart of the business. Since its inception in 2013, Quantiphi has solved the toughest and most complex business problems by combining deep industry experience, disciplined cloud and data-engineering practices, and cutting-edge artificial intelligence research to achieve accelerated and quantifiable business results. Learn more at www.quantiphi.com and follow us on Linkedin , X, formerly Twitter and Instagram .

Media Contact:

Hadley Mayes

Quantiphi

[email protected]

SOURCE Quantiphi