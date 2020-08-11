Quantitative Brokers Marks 10th Anniversary

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantitative Brokers (QB), an independent provider of advanced execution algorithms and data-driven analytics for global futures and interest rate markets, marks the 10th anniversary of its first trade execution as the leader in the algo trading revolution.

Since inception in 2010, QB has risen to become a premiere fintech institution providing execution algorithms across fixed-income, futures, and most recently adding options. With a suite of seven algorithms, four offices worldwide, and over 60 employees, QB serves clients including many of the world's biggest asset managers, hedge funds, CTAs, global banks, public and private companies.

Founded by Chief Scientist Dr. Robert Almgren and Chief Executive Officer Christian Hauff , QB was formed to service the growing demand for more intelligent execution across global futures and fixed income markets. QB's first client trade was executed in summer 2010.

"This milestone represents 10 years of partnership with our amazing clients who continuously strive to trade their futures, government bonds and now options in the most sophisticated and cost-effective manner possible," said Mr. Hauff. "I'm extremely proud of our impressive team of engineers, quants, developers and practitioners who continually advance the QB offering and are already building the next wave of best execution innovations."

"It has been an amazing journey and I am grateful to our clients and the QB team members who have made QB the market structure leader that it is today," Dr. Almgren. "Our advances in execution analytics and technology have saved our clients hundreds of millions of dollars in transaction costs over the past decade. We will continue to be driven to advance the frontier of algorithmic execution to reduce trading costs for all clients, while delivering high quality service and market execution every step of the way."

The company, which has been very well-adopted by the institutional trading community since being founded, has executed over $13 trillion in futures, US Cash Treasuries and options markets globally. Quantitative Brokers is continuing the build out of their best execution offering on futures exchanges across Asia while also expanding into other fixed income asset classes.

ABOUT QUANTITATIVE BROKERS

Quantitative Brokers (QB), an independent, global financial technology company, provides advanced algorithms and data-driven analytics to clients in the Futures, US Cash Treasury and Options markets. The company is built on a research-driven culture, market microstructure know-how, and algorithmic engineering expertise. QB continually develops and innovates an evolving suite of products to reduce implicit trading costs for its clients. Headquartered in midtown Manhattan, QB has branch offices in London, Sydney, and Chennai.

QB currently supports the world's largest exchanges, covering over 100 futures instruments and US Cash Treasury markets. QB's robust suite of premium algorithms — Bolt, Strobe, Legger, Closer, Octane, The Roll and Striker — help futures, fixed-income and options traders achieve best execution, while reducing implicit trading costs. QB's algorithms are provided in common EMS/OMS platforms, via the firm's own proprietary applications on the Bloomberg App Portal, Thomson Reuters App Store or directly via FIX.

