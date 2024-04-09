Quantix Acquires Space City Services

Acquisition Diversifies Quantix's Chemical Transportation Capabilities

CHICAGO, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --Quantix, a portfolio company of Wind Point Partners ("Wind Point") and North America's leading supply chain services company to the chemical industry, announced today the acquisition of Space City Services ("Space City" or the "Company"). Space City specializes in the transportation of hazardous and non-hazardous chemicals and waste materials throughout the Gulf Coast region. The Company expands Quantix's chemical and waste materials services and reinforces its chemical transportation capabilities.

"This acquisition is important for Quantix as we continue to lead the chemical industry in being a comprehensive provider of supply chain solutions for every need," said Chris Ball, President and CEO of Quantix. "Space City builds nicely on our portfolio and further expands the ways in which we can provide the best service to customers."

"We're thrilled to continue providing our services to our current customers while bringing even more value through Quantix's powerful suite of transportation, export, packaging and warehousing services," said Space City founder, Rob Thomas. "Our customers are at the heart of everything we do, and pursuing this next chapter with Quantix means all of our customers benefit from our shared commitment to provide high-quality services and solutions."

"Rob and his team have built an impressive business with a strong reputation in the chemical transportation space," said Konrad Salaber, Managing Director at Wind Point. "Space City's work in the chemical waste market will help cement Quantix's position as the leading one-stop supply chain services solution."

Wind Point acquired Quantix (formerly known as A&R Logistics) in 2019 in partnership with board Co-Chair Mark Holden, a veteran logistics executive who served as CEO of Quantix from 2012 until his planned retirement in 2021. Chris Ball, a member of the Quantix leadership team since 2016, with more than 25 years of experience in the supply chain and logistics industry, was promoted from President to President and CEO in 2021.

Space City represents the eleventh acquisition for Quantix under Wind Point's ownership. Quantix's acquisition strategy will continue to focus on acquiring companies that provide dry and liquid bulk transportation, warehousing, export and logistics services to producers and distributors of chemicals nationwide.

Wind Point is an active investor in transportation, logistics and route-based businesses, with select prior investments including Dicom Transportation, STG Logistics, Warehouse on Wheels, Valicor Environmental Services, Smart Care, FreshEdge and D&H United.

Kirkland and Ellis LLP served as legal counsel and KPMG provided transaction advisory services to Quantix.

About Quantix

Quantix is the leading supply chain services company to the chemical industry. It provides the world's largest chemical providers with end-to-end support through a nationwide network and comprehensive suite of services including transportation, 3PL solutions, distribution centers, export/import and Eco-Recovery. Headquartered in The Woodlands, TX with 80+ locations across the U.S., Quantix is committed to providing the highest level of safety, quality, compliance and integrity across its entire operation.

Learn more at www.quantixscs.com.

About Space City Services

Space City Services is a leading provider of transportation services for hazardous and non-hazardous chemicals and waste materials. With locations throughout the Gulf Coast region, Space City has the resources to offer seamless logistics and adherence to the highest safety standards. For more information, visit www.spacecitytx.com.

About Wind Point Partners

Wind Point Partners is a Chicago-based private equity investment firm with approximately $7 billion in assets under management. The firm focuses on partnering with top caliber management teams to acquire well-positioned middle market businesses where it can establish a clear path to value creation. Founded in 1984, Wind Point is one of the oldest private equity firms in Chicago and an early adopter in developing a partnership model to align with top operating talent in private equity investments. Today, the firm's Executive Advisor Partner ("EAP") program is comprised of more than 40 high-caliber executives who are closely aligned with Wind Point and contribute across all aspects of the firm's investment process.

Wind Point targets investments in the business services, consumer products and industrial products industries. Since inception, Wind Point has deployed ten private equity buyout funds in partnership with leading institutional investors around the world, including public pensions, insurance companies, endowments, foundations, fund of funds and family offices.

Additional information about Wind Point is available at www.windpointpartners.com.

SOURCE Quantix