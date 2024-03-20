Quantix Appoints New Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

HOUSTON, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantix , North America's leading supply chain services company to the chemical industry, announced today it has named Jason Bates as its Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Bates brings deep transportation and logistics industry expertise to Quantix, along with expansive work across senior financial, operational and board level positions.

"We're incredibly impressed by Jason's knowledge and expertise of the transportation sector, as well as his diverse executive leadership experience, overall," said Quantix president and CEO, Chris Ball. "His proven track record and vision as a finance leader will play a critical role in helping Quantix continue on our growth trajectory, both organically and through strategic M&A activity."

Bates has over two decades of public and private company executive leadership experience and has held senior leadership roles in several multi-billion dollar publicly traded transportation and logistics companies. He was most recently the Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of Daseke, Inc., a multi-billion dollar publicly traded diversified transportation and logistics company. Prior to his time at Daseke, Bates served as the Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer at USAT Capacity Solutions, a North American freight carrier and logistics brokerage provider. He joined USAT from Swift Transportation Company, where he spent nearly 15 years in a variety of progressive financial and operational leadership roles. Bates began his career in corporate finance at Honeywell International, where he spent various years in the Aerospace Division.

"I've watched Quantix grow over the past several years, during a time in which so many other supply chain and logistics companies have struggled to adapt to the challenging market conditions," said Bates. "I'm pleased to join this great team, and to be a part of Quantix's future as we explore new ways to provide a world-class experience to our customers, while simultaneously raising the bar we use to define success for all of our employees, key partners and stakeholders."

Bates replaces former CFO, Chris Black, who is pursuing new professional endeavors.

About Quantix

Quantix is the leading supply chain services company to the chemical industry. It provides the world's largest chemical providers with end-to-end support through a nationwide network and comprehensive suite of services including transportation, 3PL solutions, distribution centers, export/import, in-plant and resin enhancement services, and Eco-Recovery. Headquartered in The Woodlands, TX with over 80 locations across the U.S., Quantix is committed to providing the highest level of safety, quality, compliance and integrity across its entire operation. Learn more at www.quantixscs.com .

