Quantix Debuts Platform Delivering Real-Time Visibility and Performance Intelligence for Chemical Supply Chains

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Quantix

Mar 31, 2026, 12:11 ET

New technology provides chemical manufacturers unprecedented transparency into shipment movement, safety, and operational performance.

HOUSTON, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantix today launches the the Quantix Platform, an AI technology solution designed to give chemical manufacturers real-time visibility and operational intelligence across their supply chains.

Unlike traditional shipment tracking tools that simply report location updates, the Quantix Platform combines live shipment visibility, predictive ETAs, performance analytics, and order requests into a single operational view. The platform allows chemical shippers to monitor the movement, handling, and safety of their products from plant to delivery while identifying patterns that impact reliability and risk.

Chemical supply chains face unique operational challenges. According to Deloitte's 2026 Chemical Industry Outlook, US chemical imports fell 8% year on year in the second quarter of 2025, causing the industry to reshuffle their supply chains.  Most notably, 80% say AI adoption is essential to grow or maintain their business in 2030.

The Quantix Platform is purpose-built, leveraging the latest in AI innovation to dramatically reduce the time-to-action.

"Chemical manufacturers need more than basic tracking — they need real-time operational intelligence," says John Labrie, CEO & President at Quantix. "The Quantix Platform gives customers unprecedented transparency into how their products move through the supply chain and the insight needed to improve safety, reliability, and performance."

The platform integrates operational data from Quantix's trucking network, allowing customers to monitor shipments in real time while analyzing performance trends such as on-time delivery, dwell time, and cycle time.

Key capabilities include:

  • Real-time shipment visibility with live tracking and predictive ETAs

  • Performance intelligence dashboards analyzing service reliability and operational trends

  • Reporting that supports compliance and risk management

  • Operational alerts that allow teams to proactively address delays and disruptions

  • APIs to allow customers full integration into their own data platforms

By combining visibility with analytics, the Quantix Platform enables chemical supply chain teams to move beyond reactive shipment tracking toward a more proactive, data-driven approach to logistics management.

The platform helps customers reduce risk, prevent costly supply chain disruptions, and make more informed operational decisions.

The Quantix Platform is now available to Quantix customers across North America.

About Quantix

Quantix is a leader in chemical logistics, providing transportation, warehousing, and supply chain solutions designed to meet the safety, compliance, and operational demands of the chemical industry.

SOURCE Quantix

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