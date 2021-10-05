Quantix Names Jake Tendler Vice President of Sales for 3PL Solutions

Tendler most recently served as business development manager at Trimac Transportation, a provider of bulk trucking transportation services. Prior to that, he spent over four years at A&R Logistics, which re-branded to Quantix earlier this month. During his time at the company, Tendler held various quality, safety and sourcing roles, as well as serving as commercial manager. He focused on implementing new technology systems to provide better shipment tracking and visibility for Quantix and its customers.

"Our 3PL Solutions business continues to invest in growing our team in an effort to scale the division to meet our diverse customer needs," said Alex Buck, President, Quantix 3PL Solutions. "We're thrilled to have Jake back at Quantix given his knowledge and expertise of the chemical supply chain, as well as the intricacies of this market. We know he'll add tremendous value."

Jake will serve in a dual role of outside sales and leading part of the 3PL division's inside sales team for the dry bulk brokerage. He will also be focused on growing the company's liquid capabilities and expanding its customer base.

The Quantix 3PL Solutions business provides strategic accounts with access to the industry's largest pool of transportation capacity and multimodal end-to-end supply chain solutions. In addition, Quantix has evolved notably in recent years via a series of acquisitions and investments in supply chain infrastructure. The company's supply chain suite now includes:

The industry's largest dry bulk transportation network with over 2,300 pieces of highly specialized equipment

One of the nation's largest liquid chemical transportation platforms

Full-scale warehousing, rail distribution, and inventory management via national network of 33 facilities

Export packaging capabilities with the capacity to handle over 34,000 rail cars of resin annually

Rail storage, in-plant services, ISO intermodal and more.

About Quantix

Quantix is the leading supply chain services company to the chemical industry. It provides the world's largest chemical providers with end-to-end support through a nationwide network and comprehensive suite of services including transportation, 3PL solutions, distribution centers, export/import and Eco-Recovery. Headquartered in The Woodlands, TX with over 35 locations across the U.S., Quantix is committed to providing the highest level of safety, quality, compliance and integrity across its entire operation. Learn more at www.quantixscs.com.

