Quantix Names John Labrie as CEO

HOUSTON, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantix, North America's leading supply chain services company to the chemical industry, announced today the appointment of John Labrie as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Labrie brings extensive experience running large-scale global transportation and logistics businesses.

Mr. Labrie joins Quantix from MNX Logistics, a worldwide leader in time-critical logistics, where he served as President and CEO for five years and recently led the company through its sale to UPS. During his time at MNX, Mr. Labrie executed a growth strategy that included working with customers to form a mutually beneficial partnership that ultimately led to a doubling of MNX's revenue. Prior to MNX, he served as President and CEO of Network Global Logistics ("NGL"), where he developed and led a strategy to restore customer relationships and operational excellence. Mr. Labrie spent the prior 20+ years in various roles throughout multi-modal enterprises including Echo Global Logistics, Partage and Con-way, Inc.

"We are thrilled to partner with John, a seasoned industry veteran who has operated complex supply chains and has an impressive track record of success in logistics. His background and customer-first focus make him the ideal candidate for this phase of Quantix's growth," said Quantix co-chair, Mark Holden. "He brings process, people and technology expertise that will help propel Quantix to the next level. We have an incredibly talented team who will benefit from John's leadership, and we look forward to working with him as we continue to grow Quantix."

"I am honored to join Quantix during an exciting time in its growth," said Mr. Labrie. "It is an exceptional organization with broad service offerings, deeply rooted customer relationships and passionate people who thrive on serving our customers. I look forward to working with the team to unlock the vast potential within the organization while maintaining our customer-oriented culture."

Mr. Labrie replaces Chris Ball, who has served as an executive with Quantix since 2016 and as President and CEO since 2021.

