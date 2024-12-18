Quantm Cookie Diet Steps Into The National Spotlight With Addition of NYC Doctor and TV Personality Dr. Bradley Schaeffer as Co-Founder and Investor

DES MOINES, Iowa, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Des Moines-based startup, Quantm Life Systems, featuring the Quantm Cookie Diet, announces Dr. Bradley Schaeffer ("Dr. Brad") as investor and co-founder. The unique, hemp-protein-based, all-natural cookie meal replacement system is making waves in the diet and weight loss market. Founded in 2022 by entrepreneur Tim Unruh, the Quantm Cookie Diet has been rapidly gaining attention for its delicious, bake at home, healthy approach to weight loss.

Dr. Brad Schaeffer Joins Quantm Life Systems

The Quantm Cookie Diet, born from Tim Unruh's own quest to lose pandemic fueled weight gain, and his background in sustainable agriculture, offers a unique solution: a plant-based, hemp protein-fortified cookie mix designed to replace breakfast, lunch, and snacks, leaving room for a balanced evening meal. "Following the COVID pandemic, I was at my heaviest weight and knew I needed a change, but the thought of another boring diet made me dread the process," said Unruh. "The beauty in this product lies in the fact that you can eat cookies and lose weight. It's that simple."

Impressed with the quality of ingredients, ease of use and affordability for consumers, Dr. Brad immediately knew he wanted to get involved. He shares, "Tim's and my values and goals are very aligned. I look forward to contributing my medical expertise, marketing, and creative abilities to help build the Quantm Life brand."

Dr. Brad adds, "With my busy lifestyle, meal prep has always been a key factor, so imagine my surprise when I received a sample of the Quantm Cookie mix. I immediately prepared 25 cookies in just 12 minutes. I never expected a meal replacement product, especially a cookie, to be so tasty and packed such a punch of energy. It was at that moment that I knew Tim Unruh had baked a perfect recipe for success… pun intended."

A former collegiate athlete, Dr. Brad is a vocal and active advocate for physical and mental health, making the bold decision to put his own fitness and athleticism to the test when he competed on NBC's The Titan Games; he was a finalist. Most recognized from the hit TLC series, My Feet Are Killing Me, he is a highly respected, board-certified doctor skilled in cutting-edge surgical techniques and regenerative medicine. Dr. Brad is the founder of Central Park SOLE in NYC and his expertise has been featured in numerous news and media outlets including Today Online, CNN, Tamron Hall, Forbes, In Style, and more, including being recognized as one of the three prestigious finalists for Men's Health Magazine's "Ultimate Men's Health Guy" in 2023. A graduate of Temple University, he prides himself on treating the person not just the symptoms and believes that everyone should make time for their health and well-being.

"We recognized the fact that our business had grown to the point where we needed to elevate our expertise, marketing efforts, and national visibility, and we're thrilled to bring Dr. Brad onto the Quantm team," said Unruh. "His credibility and energy will help us take our weight loss system to the next level."

Following a successful soft launch in January 2023, the Quantm Cookie Diet has built a loyal customer base nationwide and moved production from Unruh's kitchen to a full-scale manufacturing facility; with Dr. Brad's public profile, they are poised for rapid growth.

The Quantm Cookie Diet is a direct-to-consumer model, selling exclusively through the website www.quantm.life. The brand encourages people to "ditch the deprivation and embrace the cookie," making weight loss delicious, sustainable, and easy to follow.

About Quantm Life Systems, LLC:

Quantm Life Systems, LLC is a Des Moines-based startup dedicated to making weight loss delicious and sustainable. Their unique hemp protein-enhanced cookie meal replacement program offers a healthy, satisfying, and easy-to-follow approach to achieving your weight loss goals. Learn more and experience the Quantm Life difference at www.quantm.life.

