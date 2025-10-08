Quantm Life Systems Appoints Veteran Marketing Leader Tim Nolan as Chief Marketing Officer

New CMO Leads Expansion of Quantm Cookie Diet to Amazon Reaching Millions of Shoppers Nationwide

DES MOINES, Iowa, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantm Life Systems, the Des Moines-based innovative startup behind the Quantm Cookie Diet, today announced the appointment of Tim Nolan as Chief Marketing Officer. Nolan, who resides in Asbury Park, New Jersey, brings decades of creative and strategic marketing leadership from top global media brands and is poised to help drive Quantm's national expansion.

Nolan has held senior roles at leading entertainment networks, including Senior Vice President of Marketing at Lifetime, Executive Creative Director at A&E Networks, Vice President at the History Channel, and Creative Producer at HBO. Throughout his career, he has earned recognition for his ability to combine bold creative storytelling with data-driven strategy, helping brands build lasting connections with their audiences. He also received an Emmy Award as Executive Producer of a short story series while at the History Channel.

Nolan was first introduced to Quantm Life Systems' Founder and CEO Tim Unruh in November 2024 during a New York City meeting with Dr. Bradley Schaeffer, Quantm's Co-Founder and Chief Wellness Officer. That meeting laid the groundwork for a powerful alignment of vision, values, and leadership.

"I immediately connected with Tim Unruh's vision and values, and I knew my marketing background could help bring it to life—not just as a weight loss product, but as a brand that inspires and supports people all across the country," said Nolan.

Unruh echoed the sentiment: "After spending just one day with Tim Nolan, it was clear to me that his vision and leadership were exactly what we needed to guide Quantm's marketing efforts into the future."

Since joining Quantm Life, Nolan has rapidly developed and executed the brand's launch strategy, establishing a strong foundation for growth and positioning Quantm as an emerging national brand in the wellness and weight-loss space. He also spearheaded the recent initiative to bring the Quantm Life Cookie Diet to Amazon, opening up access to millions of shoppers nationwide and dramatically expanding the brand's reach. His leadership is expected to play a crucial role in helping Quantm Life connect authentically with today's health-conscious consumers.

About Quantm Life Systems, LLC:

America has a weight problem—and most solutions are failing. Restrictive diets, processed meals, confusing apps, and risky medications leave people overwhelmed, undernourished, and discouraged. Quantm Life offers a better way. Its Guilt-Free Weight-Loss Cookie Mix is a fresh, functional solution to a decades-old problem. This is the sweetest way to lose weight—naturally, sustainably, and without guilt.

Founded in 2022 by entrepreneur Tim Unruh, Quantm Life, a Des Moines, Iowa based startup has built momentum with its direct-to-consumer model and is now preparing to take its message nationwide. Quantm Life isn't just another diet—it's a lifestyle people can embrace. Learn more at www.quantm.life

