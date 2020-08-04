Quantum ActiveScale Software Verified as Veeam Ready Object Solution

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Corp. (NASDAQ: QMCO) today announced ActiveScale™ S3-compatible object store software has been verified as a Veeam® Ready Object Solution. ActiveScale object store solutions adds to a growing list of Quantum offerings on the Veeam Ready roster, and its qualification with Veeam extends Quantum's leadership role in storing and managing unstructured data in the Enterprise using a software-defined approach.

In March 2020 Quantum acquired the ActiveScale solution, a software-defined object store that provides massive scale and the highest levels of data durability. ActiveScale software is simple to deploy and manage, offering a reliable solution for long term retention of backup data. Designed as a self-healing, highly scalable object storage system, ActiveScale software provides a data-forever storage infrastructure.

Veeam, the leader in Backup solutions that deliver Cloud Data Management™, supports the Veeam Ready Program to provide a solution qualification process to ensure its Veeam Technology Alliance Program (TAP) partners meet Veeam functional and performance standards. By attaining Veeam Ready status, customers are assured that storage solutions are compatible with Veeam Backup & Replication™ features.

Building Momentum in Active Archive

The acquisition of ActiveScale object storage, combined with leading tape platforms, elevates Quantum's participation in the archive community and further strengthens the company's focus and participation in customers' active archive infrastructure. The Active Archive Alliance announced July 20 that Quantum has joined the organization, which collaboratively provides end-users with the technical expertise to design and implement modern solutions to manage large unstructured data growth for decades. Quantum joins a growing number of industry-leading storage and IT vendors that work together to elevate new active archiving strategies, technologies and use cases to unlock the value of archival data.

"Quantum is a long-standing Veeam Ready technology partner, and the ActiveScale software is a welcome addition to our roster of qualified solutions," said Andreas Neufert, Vice President Product Management, Alliances at Veeam. "With the qualification of ActiveScale object storage as Veeam Ready, Quantum demonstrates they can provide highly efficient archive capabilities for our joint customers. The collaboration between Veeam and Quantum empowers customers to extract the most value from their private cloud investments."

"Acquiring ActiveScale object store solutions has been an important step in our growth strategy and is a natural fit with our software-defined approach to managing and storing unstructured data," said Bruno Hald, Vice President and General Manager, Secondary Storage, Quantum. "Qualification with Veeam further demonstrates our commitment to expanding the value of ActiveScale object storage for our customers."

About Quantum

Quantum technology and services help customers capture, create and share digital content – and preserve and protect it for decades. With solutions built for every stage of the data lifecycle, Quantum's platforms provide the fastest performance for high-resolution video, images, and industrial IoT. That's why the world's leading entertainment companies, sports franchises, researchers, government agencies, enterprises, and cloud providers are making the world happier, safer, and smarter on Quantum. Quantum is listed on Nasdaq (QMCO) and was recently added to the Russell 2000® Index. For more information visit www.quantum.com.

Quantum is a registered trademark, and ActiveScale is a trademark of Quantum Corporation. Veeam is a registered trademark, and Cloud Data Management and Veeam Backup & Replication are trademarks of Veeam Software. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements. Quantum advises caution in reliance on forward-looking statements. If the risks or uncertainties ever materialize or the assumptions prove incorrect, the results of Quantum Corporation and its consolidated subsidiaries ("Quantum") may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, and contain risks including but not limited to the statement regarding the qualification of ActiveScale object storage as Veeam Ready demonstrates Quantum can provide highly efficient archive capabilities. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions such as those contained herein, are discussed in "Risk Factors" in Quantum's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Committee on June 24, 2020. Quantum expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

