Quantum Appoints New Chief Legal and Compliance Officer to Guide Expansion Initiatives

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Corp. (OTCPK: QMCO) today announced that Regan MacPherson has joined the company as Chief Legal and Compliance Officer.

MacPherson joins the company as it builds on a growing reputation for leadership in the high-speed processing and management of video and video-like data, and the long-term, low-cost archive of unstructured data. The new role underscores Quantum's commitment to corporate governance as the company prepares to resume public trading on a national stock exchange.

"Regan joins Quantum at a time when the company is transitioning from its reorganization phase and resuming a growth posture," said Jamie Lerner, President and CEO of Quantum. "As we set the stage for more sustainable success, Regan's track record for strong corporate governance and broad experience managing complex transactions makes her a welcome addition to a refreshed executive team."

MacPherson has more than 20 years of corporate legal experience, including expertise in corporate law and governance, mergers and acquisitions, securities and transactional work, and managing legal risk while achieving business objectives. MacPherson previously served as the Chief Compliance Officer at Marvell Semiconductor and General Counsel at Seagate, bringing both storage industry and public company governance expertise to Quantum at a time when the company is poised for growth.

Prior to joining Marvell, MacPherson spent 12 years at Seagate Technology in a variety of legal roles, eventually joining the executive team as Senior Vice President and General Counsel responsible for Seagate's global legal, government relations and security functions.

"I'm am pleased to join Quantum at a critical juncture in the company's resurgence," said Regan MacPherson, Chief Legal and Compliance Officer, Quantum. "I see enormous potential for advancing the company's open, accountable culture centered on building and empowering teams of people to achieve our business goals while touching society in impactful ways."

Photo Link: https://www.quantum.com/regan-macpherson

Photo Caption: Regan MacPherson, Chief Legal and Compliance Officer, Quantum

About Quantum

Quantum technology and services help customers capture, create and share digital content – and preserve and protect it for decades. With solutions built for every stage of the data lifecycle, Quantum's platforms provide the fastest performance for high-resolution video, images, and industrial IoT. That's why the world's leading entertainment companies, sports franchises, researchers, government agencies, enterprises, and cloud providers are making the world happier, safer, and smarter on Quantum. See how at www.quantum.com.

