Quantum Bolsters Executive Leadership Team with Appointment of Former NetApp and Pure Storage Executive Brian Pawlowski as Chief Development Officer

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Corp. (NASDAQ: QMCO) today announced the expansion of its Executive Leadership Team with the appointment of Brian Pawlowski as Chief Development Officer, alongside two senior executives to accelerate Quantum's software-defined infrastructure and international growth. A technology industry legend with more than 35 years of technical development and leadership experience, Pawlowski will drive excellence in software innovation as Quantum advances on its goal to be the leader in video and unstructured data solutions.

"Quantum's transformation requires solving our customers' most pressing business problems and delivering hybrid multi-cloud software innovation," said Jamie Lerner, President and CEO at Quantum. "Brian's track record in building technologies and leading teams in high-growth environments will be critical to our success in achieving these goals."

Innovation excellence

Pawlowski is a pioneer and distinguished technologist who joins Quantum from DriveScale, where he was CTO. Prior to that, he was vice president and chief architect at Pure Storage, where he focused on improving the user experience for the all-flash storage platform provider's rapidly growing customer base. He was also the 18th employee at NetApp, where he played a key role in the company's expansion over nearly two decades in various roles including Head of Software Development and CTO.

Pawlowski began his career as a software engineer for companies like Sun Microsystems, where he drove the technical analysis on alternate file systems technologies and was the co-architect of the Network File System (NFS) protocol. He is the co-chair of the NFS Working Group at the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF) and has served on the board of trustees for the Anita Borg Institute for Women and Technology, and as a board member at the Linux Foundation.

"As Quantum strives to be the leader in video and unstructured data, I'll be focused on building synergies across our general business units, driving hybrid multi-cloud data management solutions, expanding our software download strategy, and simplifying our products for ease of customer use," said Pawlowski.

Software-defined infrastructure and international expansion

To drive cloud software strategy, develop deeper analytics and data enrichment capabilities for customers, and expand data services, Quantum has created a new Cloud Software & Analytics business unit headed by Dave Clack, who joins as General Manager following Quantum's recent acquisition of Square Box Systems, Ltd. Dave has advised several startups and established businesses on marketing, strategy, and growth across a range of industries, including household names like McAfee, Deutsche Bank, Rolls Royce, Ford, and HSBC.

As part of its mission to become a truly global company, Quantum is focused on developing and supporting solutions for the expansive Asia Pacific market, in Asia Pacific, appointing long-term Quantum leader Jim Simon as its new Malaysia site leader. Simon will continue to grow and develop operations at the Kuala Lumpur office, serving the unique needs of the local markets, having held several business development and marketing roles at Quantum since 1998. Based in Singapore since 2004, he brings a deep understanding of the Asia Pacific region.

About Quantum

