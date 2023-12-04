Quantum Computing Applications in the Automotive Industry Strategic Report 2023 Featuring BMW, Daimler, Ford, Hyundai, Toyota, and Volkswagen

DUBLIN, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Strategic Overview of Quantum Computing Applications in the Automotive Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This analytics report provides an overview of quantum computing's scope and the challenges it faces in gaining momentum within the automotive industry. It explores the partnerships between original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and key use cases for quantum computing in the automotive sector.

The report underscores the innovative potential of quantum computing in various aspects of the automotive industry, including supply chain management, materials research, vehicle design, testing, manufacturing, retail, after-sales services, and even real-time applications during vehicle operation.

Quantum computing's advantage lies in its ability to simulate complex scenarios quickly and accurately, which is crucial for automakers to maintain a competitive edge. It can expedite pre-production scenario analyses, improve accuracy, and reduce turnaround times. Additionally, quantum computing can simulate molecular properties and battery material reactions at the quantum level, facilitating the design of cost-effective batteries with sustainable materials.

The technology also has the potential to optimize traffic management and vehicle routing. Several major automakers, including BMW, VW, Toyota, Hyundai, Daimler, and Ford, are collaborating on pilot projects to explore quantum computing's applications. While early proof-of-concept results look promising for specific variables, scaling up infrastructure and improving qubit quality are part of future plans. Identifying the right use cases is essential before making substantial investments in quantum research, and OEMs are advised to collaborate with professional services experts for problem identification, proof-of-concept development, and eventual integration into their production processes.

However, the report acknowledges that significant investment costs and the presence of existing technologies for digitizing the automotive value chain are currently barriers to quantum adoption among OEMs. The identification of the correct use cases, along with a hybrid quantum-classical computing approach, is expected to help OEMs leverage the benefits of both technologies effectively.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Automotive Quantum Computing Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Key Findings

3 Quantum Computing in the Automotive Industry

Classical Bits vs. Qubits

Classical vs. Quantum Computers

Quantum Computing Methods

How can Quantum Computing Transform Industry Verticals?

Quantum Computing Domains

Quantum Computing Across the Automotive Value Chain

Stakeholder Overview

Automotive Partnerships in Quantum Computing

Current Challenges to Using Quantum Computing in the Automotive Industry

Hybrid Operating Model of the Future

4 Quantum Computing in Product Design

Use Case Segmentation

Quantum Simulations for Automotive Product Design

Quantum Simulation in Product Design - Automotive Partnerships

Quantum Simulation to Revolutionize F1 Racing

Quantum Chemistry for EV Battery Design

Case Study - Ford's Exploration of EV Battery Materials Using Quantum Simulations

Other OEM Initiatives - EV Battery & Fuel Cell Design

Automotive OEMs Exploring Quantum in Product Design Phase

Quantum Computing in Product Design - Key Takeaways

5 Quantum Computing in Manufacturing

Use Case Segmentation

Quantum Computing in Manufacturing

Quantum Computing in Process Optimization

Case Study - BMW's Use of Quantum Computing for Robot Path Optimization

Quantum-based Machine Learning for Predictive System Maintenance

Quantum Digital Twins

Partnerships for Quantum Computing in Automotive Manufacturing

Automotive OEMs & Tier I Suppliers exploring Quantum Computing in Manufacturing

Quantum in Manufacturing - Key Takeaways

6 Quantum Computing in Retail, Aftersales and Vehicle In-Motion

Use Case Segmentation

Quantum Computing Use Case Analysis in Retail & Aftersales

Quantum Computing for Vehicle In-Motion Use Cases

Case Study - Quantum Computing for Traffic and Route Optimization

Quantum Cryptography for Future Vehicle Security

Automotive OEMs Exploring Quantum Computing in Retail, Aftersales, & Vehicle In-Motion

Quantum in Retail, Aftersales and Vehicle In-Motion - Key Takeaways

7 Quantum Computing in Supply Chain

Use Case Segmentation

How can Quantum Computing Revolutionize the Supply Chain?

Case Study - Fujitsu and Toyota Optimize Supply Chain Logistics

Case Study - BMW and Honeywell Optimize Supplier Management

Impact Analysis of Quantum Computing in Supply Chain Use Cases

8 Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Advanced Materials Research

Growth Opportunity 2 - Vehicle Design Simulations

Growth Opportunity 3 - Real Time Traffic Route and Fleet Optimization through Quantum Computing

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

BMW

Daimler

Ford

Hyundai

Toyota

VW

