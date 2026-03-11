Quantum Computing Inc. and Ciena Demonstrate Next-Generation Quantum-Secured Communications with High-Speed Encryption using PQC and QKD at OFC 2026

HOBOKEN, N.J., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Computing Inc. ("QCi" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: QUBT) an innovative, quantum optics and integrated photonics technology company, and Ciena (Nasdaq: CIEN) today announced a joint demonstration of next-generation quantum secure communications at OFC 2026 in the Corporate Village Booth #5355. The live demonstration showcases a comprehensive security architecture integrating quantum key distribution, quantum authentication, classical authentication, and high-performance AES-256-GCM optical encryption.

The solution is designed to address both current cybersecurity threats and future risks posed by quantum computers running Shor's algorithm by combining optical-layer encryption with quantum-secure and post-quantum cryptographic techniques.

"This collaboration demonstrates how quantum-secured communications can move from theory to deployment," said Pouya Dianat, Chief Revenue Officer of QCi. "By integrating our time-frequency entanglement-based QKD and quantum identity authentication technologies with Ciena's high-capacity optical encryption solution, we are delivering a layered security approach built for real-world networks."

The demonstration showcases how Ciena's Waveserver platform protects critical data at scale with optical AES-256-GCM encryption scaling up to 1.6 Tb/s that supports NIST-certified post-quantum cryptography algorithms and seamless third-party QKD system interworking using an ETSI-standard API.

"For businesses and network operators handling sensitive data, the shift towards quantum-safe communications has already begun," said Paulina Gomez, Senior Advisor, Portfolio Marketing at Ciena. "Our easy-to-deploy solution delivers high-speed quantum-safe communications straight out of the box, without impacting performance, to protect critical in-flight data today while preparing for the quantum future. Collaborating with QCi demonstrates how our commercially available optical encryption can be deployed in real-world network environments with QKD technology to quantum-secure communication channels against even the most advanced threats."

QCi's system features a time-frequency entanglement-based QKD architecture using telecom-band photons for enhanced deployment stability. The solution can be augmented with Quantum Identity Authentication using Quantum Zero Knowledge Proof (QZEK-P), a hardware-based implementation of QCi's proprietary technology recognized with the 2023 Edison Patent Award.

The demonstration will be held in the Corporate Village at Booth #5355 and will require prior approval for viewing.

About Quantum Computing Inc.

Quantum Computing Inc. (Nasdaq: QUBT) is an innovative, quantum optics and integrated photonics technology company that provides accessible and affordable quantum machines and foundry services for the production of photonic chips based on thin-film lithium niobate (TFLN). QCi's products are designed to operate at room temperature and low power at an affordable cost. The Company's portfolio of core technologies and products offer unique capabilities in the areas of high-performance computing, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity, as well as remote sensing applications.

Through its acquisition of Luminar Semiconductor, Inc., in February, 2026, QCi accelerated its technology roadmap while expanding technical depth, manufacturing capabilities, and its product portfolio to photonics and optics components, subsystems, and systems.

About Ciena

Ciena is the global leader in high-speed connectivity. We build the world's most advanced networks to support exponential growth in bandwidth demand. By harnessing the power of our networking systems, interconnects, automation software, and services, Ciena revolutionizes data transmission and network management. With unparalleled expertise and innovation, we empower our customers, partners, and communities to thrive in the AI era. For updates on Ciena, follow us on LinkedIn and X, or visit the Ciena Insights webpage and Ciena website.

