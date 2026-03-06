Quantum Computing Inc. to Participate in the 2026 Cantor Global Technology & Industrial Growth Conference

HOBOKEN, N.J., March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Computing Inc. ("QCi" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: QUBT), an innovative, quantum optics and integrated photonics technology company, today announced that Dr. Yuping Huang, Chief Executive Officer, and Chris Roberts, Chief Financial Officer, will be attending the 2026 Cantor Global Technology & Industrial Growth Conference in New York City on March 10-11, 2026.

Dr. Huang will participate in quantum panels on Tuesday, March 10 at 3:50 PM ET and Wednesday, March 11 at 3:30 PM ET.

Management will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference. Investors interested in scheduling a meeting should contact their Cantor representative.

About Quantum Computing Inc.

Quantum Computing Inc. (Nasdaq: QUBT) is an innovative, quantum optics and integrated photonics technology company that provides accessible and affordable quantum machines and TFLN foundry services to the world today. QCi's products are designed to operate at room temperature and low power at an affordable cost. The Company's portfolio of core technologies and products offer unique capabilities in the areas of high-performance computing, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity, as well as remote sensing applications.

Through its acquisition of Luminar Semiconductor, Inc., QCi accelerated its technology roadmap while expanding technical depth, manufacturing capabilities, and its product portfolio to photonics and optics components, subsystems, and systems.

