Quantum Computing Inc. Announces Attendance at Upcoming Investor Conferences

HOBOKEN, N.J., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Computing Inc. ("QCi" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: QUBT), a quantum optics and integrated photonics company, today announced that management will be participating in the following investor conferences:

Bank of America's Global Technology Conference on June 2-3, 2026 in San Francisco

Rosenblatt's 6 th Annual Technology Summit on June 9-10, 2026, attending virtually

Annual Technology Summit on June 9-10, 2026, attending virtually Bank of America's Transforming World Conference on June 16, 2026 in New York City

Benchmark's Quantum Computing Summit on June 17, 2026 in Washington, DC

Northland's Growth Conference on June 23, 2026, attending virtually

Please contact your sales representative to register for any of the above conferences.

About Quantum Computing Inc.

Quantum Computing Inc. (Nasdaq: QUBT) is a quantum optics and integrated photonics company focused on delivering accessible, scalable, and cost-effective quantum machines and photonic solutions. The Company provides foundry services for thin-film lithium niobate ("TFLN") photonic chips and offers a vertically integrated portfolio spanning photonics components, subsystems, and full-stack systems.

Designed to operate at room-temperature with low-power requirements, QCi's technologies enable practical deployment across high-growth markets, including high-performance computing, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, aerospace and defense, and advanced sensing and imaging.

Headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey, QCi has operations in Arizona, California, Illinois, Massachusetts and Virginia. By combining advanced materials, device engineering, and scalable manufacturing, QCi delivers integrated quantum and photonics technologies, accelerating commercialization and real-world adoption.

Company Contact:

John Nesbett/Zach Nevas

IMS Investor Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Quantum Computing Inc.