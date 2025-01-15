Quantum Computing, Inc. Announces Collaboration with Sanders Tri-Institutional Therapeutics Discovery Institute To Support Research Using Dirac-3 Systems

HOBOKEN, N.J., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Computing Inc. ("QCi" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: QUBT), an innovative, integrated photonics and quantum optics technology company, today announced a collaboration with Sanders Tri-Institutional Therapeutics Discovery Institute, Inc. (Sanders TDI) to drive advancement of research in computational biomedicine. Through this collaboration, QCi will provide Sanders TDI with access to its quantum computation technology and hardware, specifically with its Dirac-3 Entropy Quantum Computing Machine, to support the Institute's experimental work.

Sanders TDI is a non-profit drug discovery institute based in New York City, composed of Kettering Cancer Center, The Rockefeller University, and Memorial Sloan Weill Cornell Medicine. The Institute's mission is to advance their groundbreaking biological discoveries to preclinical studies, focusing on the relevance of these findings for blocking disease initiation and progression. In addition, Sanders TDI provides industrial-scale technical support for academic research and projects.

As part of the collaboration, QCi will offer Sanders TDI cloud-based access to its Dirac-3 systems, which operate at room temperature and low power and are designed to solve complex optimization problems.

"We are truly excited to be a part of this strategic collaboration with Sanders TDI and to have our Dirac-3 systems support their efforts in rapidly assessing the efficacy of targeted therapeutics in treating human diseases," stated Dr. William McGann, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of QCi. "This partnership exemplifies how QCi's quantum machines can provide powerful insights and useful analyses today. It aligns perfectly with our mission to make quantum machines accessible and affordable and is one of the many real-world applications where the power of quantum computing is being demonstrated and put into practice by QCi."

The collaboration will focus on advancing Sanders TDI's computational chemistry research by leveraging quantum technologies, including quantum analog computers, for proof of concept calculations in biomolecular modeling. Recognizing the diverse set of potential use cases in this field, QCi will work closely with Sanders TDI to explore a variety of quantum-enabled applications, with the goal of identifying the most promising use cases for its Dirac systems.

Quantum Computing Inc. (Nasdaq: QUBT) is an innovative, integrated photonics and quantum optics technology company that provides accessible and affordable quantum machines to the world today. QCi's products are designed to operate at room temperature and low power at an affordable cost. The Company's portfolio of core technologies and products offer unique capabilities in the areas of high-performance computing, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity, as well as remote sensing applications.

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements and forecasts, generally identified by terms such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intends," "goal," "objective," "seek," "attempt," "aim to," or variations of these or similar words, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of QCi and members of its management as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including the development of biomedical quantum applications, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by federal securities law, QCi undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.

