Quantum Computing Inc. Announces Deployment-Ready NeuraWave, a Photonic Computing Platform for Real-time AI Inference at the Edge

Designed for Applications in Telecommunications, Autonomous Vehicles, Robotics, Healthcare and Other Markets Requiring Real-Time Inference

HOBOKEN, N.J., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Computing Inc. ("QCi" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: QUBT) an innovative, quantum optics and integrated photonics technology company, today announced that NeuraWave, its next-generation photonic reservoir computing platform first debuted at SC25, is now deployment-ready. NeuraWave is designed to enable faster, energy-efficient artificial intelligence (AI) inference and advanced signal processing applications at the edge.

Conventional AI systems rely on power‑hungry digital processors. NeuraWave uses hybrid photonic-digital computing, delivering real-time AI inference with ultra‑low latency and significantly reduced power. NeuraWave is designed to support a wide range of applications, including time-series prediction, anomaly detection, and edge intelligence, enabling a new class of edge AI capabilities and providing actionable insights in time-sensitive and resource-constrained environments.

Unlike traditional GPU-based architectures, NeuraWave provides a scalable, hardware-accelerated alternative optimized for edge and embedded deployment. Its architecture is designed to enable high-performance inference at low power, opening new possibilities in markets such as defense, telecommunications, autonomous vehicles, robotics, healthcare, and industrial monitoring.

"This marks an important step forward for photonic computing, bringing it out of the laboratory and into the hands of users that require real-time and energy-efficient AI inference," said Dr. Yong Meng Sua, Chief Technology Officer of QCi. "NeuraWave demonstrates how our photonic approach can move beyond research and into practical AI and machine learning systems."

"With the form factor of a standard server PCIe plug-in card, NeuraWave brings photonic computing to AI at the edge. By processing data with light instead of electrons, we're creating a fundamentally different approach to real-time analysis, one that has the potential to unlock capabilities beyond what traditional electronic chips can achieve," said Prajnesh Kumar, Quantum Technology Lead at QCi.

The introduction of NeuraWave reinforces QCi's broader strategy to advance photonic computing platforms that bring quantum-inspired and optical technologies into real-world applications today, with units currently being manufactured and now available for customer orders. NeuraWave represents a key milestone in our previously announced 2025 technology roadmap (available on our website), further validating our strategic direction and continued progress in delivering practical, real-world quantum solutions.

To learn more about NeuraWave and explore how it can enable next-generation AI at the edge, visit our website or contact Quantum Computing Inc. to schedule a demonstration or discussion with our team.

About Quantum Computing Inc.

Quantum Computing Inc. (Nasdaq: QUBT) is an innovative, quantum optics and integrated photonics technology company that provides accessible and affordable quantum machines and foundry services for the production of photonic chips based on thin-film lithium niobate (TFLN). QCi's products are designed to operate at room temperature and low power at an affordable cost. The Company's portfolio of core technologies and products offer unique capabilities in the areas of high-performance computing, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity, as well as remote sensing applications.

Through its acquisition of Luminar Semiconductor, Inc. and NuCrypt LLC, QCi added to its technology roadmap while expanding technical depth, manufacturing capabilities, and its product portfolio to photonics and optics components, subsystems, and systems.

Company Contact:

John Nesbett/Zach Nevas

IMS Investor Relations

[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements and forecasts, generally identified by terms such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "enhance," "intends," "goal," "objective," "seek," "attempt," "aim to," or variations of these or similar words, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of QCi and members of its management as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including NeuraWave's ability to support a wide range of applications, its power consumption, its performance advantage compared to electronic systems, and its processing speed, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by federal securities law, QCi undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.

SOURCE Quantum Computing Inc.