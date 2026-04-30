Quantum Computing Inc. to Participate in the 21st Annual Needham Technology, Media, & Consumer Conference

HOBOKEN, N.J., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Computing Inc. ("QCi" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: QUBT), an innovative, quantum optics and integrated photonics technology company, today announced that Dr. Yuping Huang, Chief Executive Officer, and Chris Roberts, Chief Financial Officer, will be attending the 21st Annual Needham Technology, Media, & Consumer Conference in New York City on May 12-13, 2026.

Dr. Huang will be presenting on Wednesday, May 13 at 9:30 AM ET.

Management will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference. Investors interested in scheduling a meeting should contact their Needham representative.

About Quantum Computing Inc.

Quantum Computing Inc. (Nasdaq: QUBT) is an innovative, quantum optics and integrated photonics technology company that provides accessible and affordable quantum machines and foundry services for the production of photonic chips based on thin-film lithium niobate (TFLN). QCi's products are designed to operate at room temperature and low power at an affordable cost. The Company's portfolio of core technologies and products offer unique capabilities in the areas of high-performance computing, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity, as well as remote sensing applications.

Through its acquisition of Luminar Semiconductor, Inc. and NuCrypt LLC, QCi added to its technology roadmap while expanding technical depth, manufacturing capabilities, and its product portfolio to photonics and optics components, subsystems, and systems.

Company Contact:

John Nesbett/Zach Nevas

IMS Investor Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Quantum Computing Inc.