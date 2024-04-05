Quantum Computing Market worth $5.3 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Quantum Computing market size is valued at USD 1.3 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to be USD 5.3 billion by 2029; growing at a CAGR of 32.7% from 2024 to 2029 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The key factors contributing to the growth of the quantum computing market include quantum computers, which have the potential to outperform classical computers vastly for certain types of problems. Tasks that are computationally intensive or classical computers face challenges when tackling certain types of issues, such as factoring large numbers or accurately simulating quantum systems. This increased computational power drives demand from industries seeking solutions to complex problems.

Quantum Computing Market

155 – Tables

70 – Figures

250 – Pages

Quantum Computing Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $ 1.3 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $ 5.3 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 32.7% Market Size Available for 2020–2029 Forecast Period 2024–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Offering, Deployment, Application, Technology, End User and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Shortage of quantum computing technology skilled working professional Key Market Opportunities Technological advancement in quantum computing technology Key Market Drivers Rising investments in quantum computing technology

Based on technology Superconducting qubits has the largest share in 2023.

A superconducting qubit is a type of qubit that is used in quantum computing. It is based on superconducting materials with zero electrical resistance when cooled to low temperatures. Superconducting qubits can be fabricated using well-established semiconductor manufacturing techniques, allowing for the creation of large-scale quantum computing systems. This scalability is crucial for building practical quantum computers capable of solving complex problems. The QCaaS sub-segment of the quantum computing market for the superconducting qubit segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR than the consulting services sub-segment during the forecast period.

The health and pharmaceutical segment to grow with the highest CAGR of the quantum computing market during the forecast period.

The healthcare and pharmaceutical industry is one of the flourishing industries in the world. Governments of various countries have increased their healthcare and pharmaceutical spending. Companies in this industry focus on adopting emerging technologies, such as quantum computing. Quantum computing technology helps scientists to develop medical and diagnostics tools that are helps to personalized.

On-premises deployment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

On-premises quantum computing is a type of quantum computing hosted on a company's hardware. This type of computing is ideal for companies that want to leverage the power of quantum computing but do not want to rely on cloud computing providers. On-premises quantum computing allows companies to keep their data and processes within their infrastructure and maintain ownership and control of their own data. On-premises quantum computing offers greater security because the hardware and software remain under the organization's control.

North America holds largest market size of the quantum computing market during the forecast period.

The US and Canada are the major contributors to the rapid increase of the quantum computing industry in North American region. This region is a major market for quantum computing systems and services as it is home to several key players, such as D-Wave Systems, 1QB Information Technologies, IBM, and Amazon. Many leading players in the quantum computing market are based in this region.

The key players in the quantum computing companies are IBM (US), D-Wave Quantum Inc. (Canada), Microsoft (US), Amazon Web Services (US), Rigetti Computing (US), Fujitsu (Japan), Hitachi (Japan), Toshiba (Japan), Google (US), Intel (US), Quantinuum (US), Huawei (China), NEC (Japan), Accenture (Ireland), Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (Japan), Bosch (Germany), Quantum Computing Inc (US), IonQ (US), QC Ware (US), PsiQuantum (US), Alpine Quantum Technologies GmbH (Tyrol), Xanadu (Canada), Zapata Computing (US), and Northrop Grumman (US). The players in this market have adopted various strategies to expand their global presence and increase their market shares.

