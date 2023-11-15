Quantum Connections™ Launches Groundbreaking Program to Optimize Relationships Within the Workplace: Connecting At Work™

DALLAS, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Connections LLC is proud to announce the availability of its groundbreaking program, Connecting At Work. This program directly addresses the root issue of unsatisfactory workplace relationships that result in the symptomatic and costly consequences of disengaged employees, low employee productivity, and high employee turnover. The goal of Connecting At Work is to drive peak team performance by empowering connected relationships across all levels of an organization.

"Retaining engaged and productive employees has become a top priority for business leaders across the globe, regardless of organization size, industry, or region," states CEO Dennis S. Holland. "In the U.S., for example, when Gallup cites a loss to American businesses of $1T annually due to voluntary employee turnover while attributing 52% of that cost to the disconnect between employees and their leaders, the challenge becomes startlingly apparent."

Connecting At Work is the result of over 40 years of clinical practice and expertise from renowned relationship experts, Harville Hendrix, Ph.D. and Helen LaKelly Hunt, Ph.D. Grounded in the neuro and quantum social sciences, this program equips leaders and employees with the dialogue skills needed to foster connection, collaboration, and inclusion. Built on three pillars of training, practice, and measurement, Connecting At Work guides participants beyond theoretical knowledge to develop real-world relationship-building skills that lead to lasting behavior transformation and measurable performance improvement.

Extensive research conducted in 2022 by Google, SHRM, and the U.S. Surgeon General point to the pivotal role of employees' feelings of psychological safety and connection in creating effective teams. When employees feel seen and heard by all those with whom they work, they are more likely to share ideas, look beyond differences, and learn from their mistakes—leading to increased engagement, improved productivity, and higher retention.

"It's well understood that the breakdown of any system typically occurs at the point of data exchange. For human beings in the workplace, the exchange of data—or the way in which we talk to one another—is no different," continues Holland. "This is why we've designed our Connecting At Work program to teach dialogue skills so that team members can talk to one another without criticism and listen without judgment to connect beyond difference—ultimately optimizing team performance."

About Quantum Connections

Quantum Connections, founded by renowned relationship experts Harville Hendrix, Ph.D., and Helen LaKelly Hunt, Ph.D., leverages over 40 years of expertise to provide individuals and organizations with invaluable relational competency skills rooted in neuro and quantum social sciences. Serving small businesses, large corporations, global faith communities, educational institutions, and community organizations, along with individuals, couples, and families, Quantum Connections offers live and on-demand training, coaching certification, and resources to foster authentic connections through effective communication and skill development.

