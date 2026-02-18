Quantum Connections Launches Neuroscience-Based Work Skills Program to Enhance Workplace Communication

New interactive workshop drives higher engagement, retention, and profitability through proven dialogue skills.

DALLAS, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Connections , an employee connection and performance platform that measurably improves engagement, profitability, and retention, today announced the launch of its new program, Work Skills: Communicating Through Dialogue.

This neuroscience-informed workshop empowers teams with essential communication tools, teaching leaders and employees how to engage in structured, interactive dialogue that fosters a shared understanding and facilitates collaboration, creativity, and effective conflict resolution. By shifting workplace communication from monologue to dialogue, the program addresses root causes of miscommunication, creating stronger connections that measurably improve team performance, employee retention, and overall profitability.

"Our research clearly shows that the relationship between employees and their direct supervisors is the critical intersection where real business success happens," said Jonathan Thorp, CEO of Quantum Connections. "Our new Work Skills program tackles this crucial supervisor-employee dynamic head-on, empowering teams with dialogue skills that drive meaningful interactions and significantly enhance workplace engagement and productivity."

The High Cost of Workplace Disconnect

Many organizations today struggle with ineffective communication, high employee turnover, and declining productivity—issues deeply rooted in inadequate interpersonal connections. Quantum Connections' research finds that without genuine dialogue, employee interactions deteriorate, causing widespread disengagement, dissatisfaction, and performance decline.

According to Quantum Connections' research, companies with fully connected workforces achieve 38.7% higher profitability compared to those with disconnected teams, clearly proving the measurable impact of authentic workplace connections. Employees who feel genuinely seen and heard by their supervisors also exhibit significant improvements in engagement, retention, and profitability.

Transforming Workplace Communication With Neuroscience-Backed Dialogue

Quantum Connections' Work Skills program emphasizes interactive, two-way dialogue, transforming traditional workplace communication into meaningful interpersonal connections. Through intentional use of Quantum Connections' proprietary Safe Conversations® Dialogue, teams learn to actively participate, listen, and respond, creating a shared understanding that drives collaboration, creativity, and effective conflict resolution

Key elements of the Work Skills program include:

Interactive Dialogue Skills : Equipping participants to communicate effectively, enabling meaningful conversations and stronger connections among leaders, team members, peers, and customers.

: Equipping participants to communicate effectively, enabling meaningful conversations and stronger connections among leaders, team members, peers, and customers. Conflict Resolution Techniques : Providing practical tools to manage frustrations constructively, ensuring team members feel seen and heard, and enhancing psychological safety.

: Providing practical tools to manage frustrations constructively, ensuring team members feel seen and heard, and enhancing psychological safety. Structured Communication Integration : Embedding the Communication Model, Sentence Stems, and Structured Dialogue methods into everyday interactions, moving teams from monologue to meaningful dialogue.

: Embedding the Communication Model, Sentence Stems, and Structured Dialogue methods into everyday interactions, moving teams from monologue to meaningful dialogue. Measurable Performance Outcomes: Utilizing a data-driven approach to quantify improvements in employee engagement, retention, and overall profitability, reinforcing the transformative power of genuine workplace relationships

The program is already being implemented in professional settings where high-stakes communication is critical. Dr. Kurt Senske, Founder/Principal of CEO-Board Services, and Author, The CEO and the Board: The Art of Nonprofit Governance as a Competitive Advantage, uses Quantum Connections' Work Skills program in his board governance workshops to train board members in structured dialogue techniques. Participants engage in practical exercises that help them navigate difficult conversations, build trust, and foster alignment across diverse viewpoints. By applying these neuroscience-backed communication strategies, Dr. Senske helps boards create a culture of safe, productive conversations that enhance decision-making, strengthen team cohesion, and drive long-term organizational success.

"As leaders we know what we need to communicate but we don't always know how," said Dr. Kurt Senske. "Quantum Connections teaches us as leaders how to have effective, often difficult conversations. This allows organizations to create a culture where safe conversations are the norm which will lead to long term missional advantage."

To learn more about Quantum Connections' Work Skills program, visit www.quantumconnections.com/workskills.

About Quantum Connections

Quantum Connections Training LLC (dba Quantum Connections) is an employee connection and performance platform for HR and business leaders seeking to measurably improve employee engagement, retention, and profitability. Founded by renowned relationship experts and best-selling authors, Harville Hendrix, Ph.D., and Helen LaKelly Hunt, Ph.D., Quantum Connections is grounded in the neuro and quantum social sciences and equips leaders and employees with the dialogue skills needed to foster collaboration, creativity, and connection that leads to lasting behavioral transformation and measurable business performance improvement. For more information, visit quantumconnections.com .

