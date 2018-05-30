Quantum Corporation Announces Appointment of J. Michael Dodson as Chief Financial Officer and Interim CEO

In his new role, Dodson will lead Quantum's ongoing business transformation and cost savings initiatives and will drive the company to complete its highest priority of achieving sustained profitability while continuing to deliver top storage solutions and services to its customers.

"I wish to thank Patrick and Fuad for their service and welcome Michael to Quantum," said Raghu Rau, Chairman of Quantum. "Michael brings a solid foundation in accounting, financial reporting and internal control procedures, and has had a very successful track record as the CFO of several public technology companies. We believe he possesses the right skill sets to significantly improve Quantum's financial performance for the benefit of all shareholders."

A seasoned finance professional, Dodson brings a broad range of expertise to Quantum, including strong accounting credentials, a proven record of improving profitability and cash generation and deep experience with capital markets. Dodson began his career with Ernst and Young in the San Jose, California office, where he served a number of global public technology companies, including several companies in the data storage space. He has also served as CFO for five public global technology companies including Mattson Technology, DDi and ESI.

About Quantum

Quantum is a leading expert in scale-out tiered storage, archive and data protection, providing solutions for capturing, sharing, managing and preserving digital assets over the entire data lifecycle. From small businesses to major enterprises, more than 100,000 customers have trusted Quantum to address their most demanding data workflow challenges. Quantum's end-to-end, tiered storage foundation enables customers to maximize the value of their data by making it accessible whenever and wherever needed, retaining it indefinitely and reducing total cost and complexity. See how at www.quantum.com/customerstories.

