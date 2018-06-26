Quantum Corporation Appoints Jamie Lerner as CEO and President

"Jamie is a competitive and energetic leader with a strong reputation for inspiring teams, fortifying business operations and directing astute product strategies to deliver bottom-line results," said Raghu Rau, Chairman of Quantum. "He understands the storage market dynamics, customer needs and the opportunities that exist. We look forward to his leadership in helping Quantum complete its highest priority of achieving sustained profitability while delivering top storage solutions and services to customers."

Lerner brings strong storage industry knowledge and deep cross-functional management experience and has served in top executive roles at a number of global and Fortune 500 companies, including Cisco and Seagate. While at Cisco, Lerner led the turnaround of three business units under the Cloud and Systems Technology Group, and managed approximately 40 products with more than 2,500 employees. At Seagate, he served as President of the Cloud Systems and Solutions business, where he integrated the Xyratex acquisition, turned around eight quarters of negative growth, and achieved four consecutive quarters of top line growth above the plan of record. Most recently, he served as Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for Pivot3, a hyperconverged infrastructure and video surveillance technology company, where he had responsibility for operations, global field sales, customer support, professional services, manufacturing and supply chain.

"I am excited to join Quantum during this transformative phase," said Lerner. "At a time when the industry is experiencing disruptive technologies and new, evolving storage requirements, I see much opportunity for Quantum and its ability to drive customer success. I am truly excited to work with our customers, employees, partners and shareholders to drive the next phase of Quantum's success."

The appointment of Lerner follows the company's recent announcement of Michael Dodson as Chief Financial Officer effective May 31, 2018.

About Quantum

Quantum is a leading expert in scale-out tiered storage, archive and data protection, providing solutions for capturing, sharing, managing and preserving digital assets over the entire data lifecycle. From small businesses to major enterprises, more than 100,000 customers have trusted Quantum to address their most demanding data workflow challenges. Quantum's end-to-end, tiered storage foundation enables customers to maximize the value of their data by making it accessible whenever and wherever needed, retaining it indefinitely and reducing total cost and complexity. See how at www.quantum.com/customerstories.

