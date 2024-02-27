Quantum Cryptography Company Now Using Volt Active Data

BEDFORD, Mass., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Volt Active Data (Volt), the only real-time decisioning platform designed to support the latency, scale, consistency, and cloud/edge processing demands of modern enterprise applications, today announced that Taiwanese company AhP-Tech is now leveraging the Volt Active Data platform to support its powerful, quantum computing-based encryption, encoding, and scrambling solutions.

AhP-Tech's proprietary quantum hash mechanism reinforces one-time password technologies, helping to make them much more secure. The company chose Volt for its proven scalability and reliability and uses the Volt Active Data Platform to manage access and storage of quantum hash tables.

"This is just more validation of Volt as the future of data management," Volt CEO David Flower said. "Volt's ultra-reliability, easy scaling, and no-compromise in-memory storage make it ideal for emerging applications like quantum information and quantum communication."

About Volt Active Data

As more and more data flows into companies' systems, they need a way to process it rapidly without compromising on uptime or accuracy. Volt Active Data solves the data deluge problem through its no-compromise data platform, which supports over a billion daily active users globally and allows enterprises to maximize the value of their 5G, IoT, and AI investments.

