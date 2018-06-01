Quantum Dots Market Research Report 2018 - Global Forecast to 2023

The quantum dots market is estimated to grow from USD 2.57 Billion in 2018 to reach USD 8.47 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 26.97% during the forecast period.

The market growth is mainly driven by the factors such as the increasing demand for quantum dots in high-quality display devices, growing implementation of quantum dots in numerous applications due to their miniature property, and rising adoption of energy-efficient and less or non-toxic quantum dots in solar cells and photovoltaics



In this report, the quantum dots market has been segmented into products, materials, verticals, and geographic regions. On the basis of materials, the market has been segmented into cadmium-based and cadmium-free quantum dots. Cadmium-free quantum dots, by discarding harmful effects of toxic heavy metals, offer a safer and more sustainable option to manufacturers and consumers, giving them the color benefit associated with the technology without the risks of toxicity or potential regulatory limitations.



Based on products, the market has been segmented into QD displays, QD medical devices, QD solar cells, QD lasers, QD photodetectors/QD sensors, QD lighting (LED) solutions, batteries and energy storage systems, QD transistors, and QD tags. The market for QD lighting (LED) solutions is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The incorporation of quantum dots into LED designs marks a vital step in reducing the cost of LED production and making them inexpensive for the average consumer.



The quantum dots market, based on verticals, has been segmented into healthcare, consumer, commercial, defense, telecommunications, and others. The consumer vertical is expected to continue to account for a major share of the quantum dots market in 2018. The rising adoption of products based on the latest technologies such as quantum dots, 4K resolution, 3D, along with decreasing prices of these advanced products, is expected to increase the quantum dots market in the consumer vertical during the forecast period. Thus, the use of quantum dots has grown in the last several years as this technology is providing manufacturers a cheap and efficient way of producing next-generation of brilliant, high-definition TV screens.



Quantum Dots Market



Based on regions, the quantum dots market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the World. The quantum dots market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The reason for the high growth in APAC is the inclination of consumers to adopt technologically advanced products. Various universities and organizations in this region are involved in R&D of the QD technology. The University of Tokyo (Japan), the University of Tsukuba (Japan), and Hokkaido University (Japan) published their reports on QD. China, South Korea, and India are also playing an increasingly significant role in the research and development of nanotechnology.



Nanosys Inc. (US), Nanoco Group plc (UK), QD Laser, Inc. (Japan), NN-Labs, LLC. (US), and Ocean NanoTech (US) are the major companies in the quantum dots market. Nanosys is one of the significant players and ranked first in the quantum dots market in 2017. The company also has its focus on product launches and developments with respect to QD display technology, such as quantum dot enhancement film (QDEF), which enriches the visual experience of the viewers. Nanosys has a large number of patents, over 200, issued and pending worldwide. It entered into many agreements with many big giants to increase its revenue and expand its business.



For instance, the company signed an agreement with Samsung (South Korea) in January 2015 to give access to its patents. The collaborations of the company with Philips-Lumileds (Netherlands) and Life Technologies (US) as well as with universities such as the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) (US), the Lawrence Berkeley National Labs (US), and the Hebrew University (Israel) has helped the company to broaden its product portfolio.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Quantum Dots Market

4.2 Quantum Dots Market, By Application

4.3 Quantum Dots Market, By Material

4.4 Quantum Dots Market in APAC

4.5 Leading Countries in Quantum Dots Market, 2018-2023



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Quantum Dots in High-Quality Display Devices

5.2.1.2 Rising Adoption of Energy-Efficient and Less Or Non-Toxic Quantum Dots in Solar Cells and Photovoltaics

5.2.1.3 Growing Implementation of Quantum Dots in Numerous Applications Due to Their Miniature Property

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Demand for But Limited Availability of Rare Earth Materials

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Penetration of Quantum Dots in LED General Lighting

5.2.3.2 Emerging New Application Areas of Quantum Dots

5.2.3.3 Deployment of Quantum Dots Technology in Defense and Security Applications

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Concerns Regarding the Use of Toxic and Heavy Metals in Quantum Dots Manufacturing

5.2.4.2 Adverse Impact of Falling Prices of Conventional LCD/LED and OLED Displays On QD-Based Displays

5.2.4.3 Slow Adoption of QD Technologies Due to the Lack of Awareness Among Consumers

5.3 Value Chain Analysis



6 Quantum Dots Processing Techniques

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Colloidal Synthesis

6.3 Fabrication

6.3.1 Lithography

6.3.2 Electron Beam Lithography

6.3.3 Soft Lithography

6.3.4 Stencil Lithography

6.3.5 Nanolithography

6.3.6 Photopatternable Arrays

6.4 Bio-Molecular Self-Assembly

6.5 Viral Assembly

6.6 Electrochemical Assembly

6.7 Bulk-Manufacturing



7 Quantum Dots Market, By Product Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 QD Medical Devices

7.3 QD Displays

7.3.1 QD Display Market, By Type

7.3.1.1 QD LCDs/QDEFs (Quantum Dot Enhancement Films)

7.3.1.2 QD Filters

7.3.1.3 Self-Emitting QD TVs/True QLEDs

7.4 QD Solar Cells

7.5 QD Photodetectors/QD Sensors

7.6 QD Lasers

7.6.1 Advantages of QD Lasers

7.7 QD Lighting (LED) Solutions

7.8 Batteries and Energy-Storage Systems

7.9 QD Transistors

7.10 QD Tags



8 Quantum Dots Market, By Material

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Cadmium-Based Quantum Dots

8.2.1 Cadmium Selenide

8.2.1.1 Applications

8.2.2 Cadmium Sulfide

8.2.2.1 Applications

8.2.3 Cadmium Telluride

8.2.3.1 Applications

8.3 Cadmium-Free Quantum Dots

8.3.1 Indium Arsenide

8.3.1.1 Applications

8.3.2 Silicon

8.3.3 Graphene

8.3.4 Lead Sulfide



9 Market, By Vertical

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Consumer

9.2.1 Augmented and Virtual Reality

9.2.2 Photography

9.3 Commercial

9.3.1 Retail and Corporate

9.4 Telecommunications

9.5 Healthcare

9.5.1 Biological Imaging

9.5.2 Cellular Labeling

9.5.3 DNA Labelling

9.5.4 QD-Based Cancer Diagnosis

9.6 Defense

9.7 Others

9.7.1 Manufacturing

9.7.2 Automotive

9.7.3 Agriculture



10 Geographic Analysis

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.1.1 Presence of Major Quantum Dot Manufacturers in the Country

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.2.1 QD2018 to Be Held in Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.3.1 Emergence of New Players in Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 UK

10.3.1.1 Adoption of Quantum Dots in Displays

10.3.2 Germany

10.3.2.1 Germany-One of the Key Contributors in the European Quantum Dots Market

10.3.3 France

10.3.3.1 Adoption of Quantum Dots in Different Verticals in France

10.3.4 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 China

10.4.1.1 Presence of Big Players in China to Boost the Market Growth

10.4.2 Japan

10.4.2.1 Focus on Expansion in Japan By Major Players

10.4.3 India

10.4.3.1 Adoption of Quantum Dots in India Owing to Research and Innovations By Indian Scientists

10.4.4 South Korea

10.4.5 Rest of APAC

10.5 Rest of the World

10.5.1 Middle East and Africa

10.5.1.1 Increasing Efforts of Leading Players to Launch Their Products in the Middle East and Africa

10.5.2 Latin America



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Ranking Analysis of Quantum Dots Market Players

11.3 Competitive Situations and Trends

11.3.1 Product Launches

11.3.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations, and Contracts

11.3.3 Expansions



12 Company Profile

12.1 Key Players

12.1.1 Nanosys, Inc.

12.1.2 Nanoco Group PLC.

12.1.3 QD Laser, Inc.

12.1.4 NN-Labs, LLC.

12.1.5 Ocean NanoTech

12.1.6 QD Vision, Inc. (Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.)

12.1.7 Quantum Materials Corp.

12.1.8 Altair Nanotechnologies Inc.

12.1.9 Invisage (Apple Inc.)

12.1.10 OSRAM Licht AG

12.2 Other Companies

12.2.1 Crystalplex Corporation

12.2.2 Nano Elements Source, LLC

12.2.3 Nanophotonica

12.2.4 Ubiqd, Inc.

12.2.5 LG Display Co., Ltd.

12.2.6 Navillum Nanotechnologies

12.2.7 The DOW Chemical Company

12.2.8 Pacific Light Technologies

12.2.9 Quantum Solutions

12.2.10 Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft (Fraunhofer Institute of Applied Polymer Research(Iap))



