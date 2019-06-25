Quantum Expands Offerings with New Line of Distributed Cloud Services and Cloud-Based Analytics Software

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Corp. (OTCPK: QMCO) today announced Distributed Cloud Services, a new line of operational services and storage-as-a-service offerings. Quantum Distributed Cloud Services are designed to enable customers to redirect valuable IT and engineering resources to focus on meeting business goals, improving the overall user experience and maximizing the return on investment for storage, while maintaining the control and security of an on-premise infrastructure. These services are powered by Quantum's new Cloud-Based Analytics (CBA) software, which serves as a central hub where Quantum products are designed to connect to send log files and other telemetry data about their environment, making them part of the Quantum Distributed Cloud. Quantum's global services team is then positioned to proactively manage the customer's environment, either as an operational service or as a pay-per-use Storage-as-a-Service offering.

"I regularly meet customers with a wide range of interests – from making movies, to studying the environment, or providing a secure venue for a sporting event – but they have one thing in common: they want to focus on their business rather than the data storage that supports it," said Jamie Lerner, Chairman and CEO, Quantum. "We're seeing more customers who want the simplicity of cloud computing, but the performance and economics of on-premise storage. With Quantum's Cloud Based Analytics, all of our systems securely join a distributed cloud that can be managed by the customer or Quantum resources anywhere globally."

The Need for Distributed Services and Cloud Services

Leveraging and capturing value from digital data has become central to the success of many businesses today, which are increasingly challenged to create more, study more, and develop more with fewer IT and engineering resources. These businesses are looking to others to manage their data storage infrastructure so they can focus on their core mission.

Cloud-Like Simplicity with On-Premise Control: Quantum Operational Services

Quantum Operational Services, a new line of proactive managed services, are designed to provide cloud-like simplicity with the benefits of on-premise control. Using Quantum Operational Services, Quantum works with its customers to manage day-to-day storage operations, with the goal of providing better uptime via proactive monitoring and analysis. These services can create a better user experience for internal and external customers.

Key Benefits:

Eliminate the burden storage management places on IT and engineering resources

Reduce downtime and improve the user experience

Maintain the control and security of an on-premise infrastructure

Maximize storage ROI

Quantum Storage-as-a-Service Offerings

For customers who want all the benefits of Quantum Operational Services, delivered with a pay-per-use subscription service, Quantum is also introducing a new line of Storage-as-a-Service offerings. Leading Quantum products can now be purchased via a predictable, pay-per-use pricing model with no data access fees.

Key Benefits:

Reduce upfront acquisition costs

Reduce operational and administrative resources and costs by only paying for storage used

Eliminate unplanned capital spend and forklift upgrades

Improve control and security with an on-premise infrastructure

Avoid data access fees or unpredictable charges

Reduce downtime and achieve better performance

Quantum Cloud-Based Analytics Software

At the core of Quantum's new services is CBA software. Quantum designed CBA software to enable customers, partners and Quantum's support team to proactively manage and monitor their environments across the globe from a central hub. Many of Quantum's largest media customers, enterprises, and some of the world's largest service provides are using this software to actively manage their Quantum products and technology today.

Customers who opt to send data to Quantum's CBA software can choose to monitor their environments themselves, or Quantum can proactively monitor and manage their environments for them via the Distributed Cloud Services.

Availability

Quantum Operational Services and Storage-as-a-Service Offerings are generally available today. Cloud-Based Analytics software is available today across most of Quantum's product lines, and customers can start sending data to CBA software today and access their content via a web-based portal at no charge.

