Quantum Global Supply Chain Vice President to Chair Session on E-Waste Management, Regulations, and Recycling at 19th International Electronics Recycling Congress

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Corp. (OTCPK: QMCO) today announced that Scott Venhaus, Quantum's vice president, global supply chain, will chair a session at the 19th International Electronics Recycling Congress (IERC) 2020 in Salzburg, Austria. Venhaus' participation in the conference underscores Quantum's commitment to sustainable business practices and reflects the company's drive for operational excellence and greater social responsibility.

On January 23, Venhaus – who also serves on the IERC steering committee – will chair a Country Reports session, which will include:

Public-private partnerships for sustainable e-waste management in Rwanda , Africa by Olivier Mbera, EnviroServe Rwanda

, by Olivier Mbera, EnviroServe Rwanda Updates on e-waste regulations for Australia and New Zealand by Alvin Piadasa, TES Group

and by Alvin Piadasa, TES Group Updates on waste electrical and electronic equipment (WEEE) directive recycling in Brazil by Danilo Mella , Lorene Importação e Exportação Ltda.

"Commitment to sustainable business practices has become an imperative for a growing number of companies, and navigating the regulatory complexities can be a challenge," said Venhaus. "In my role leading Quantum's global supply chain transformation, I see first-hand how e-waste management can align with corporate initiatives for profitability, growth and innovation."

Session title: Country Reports

Date: Thursday, January 23rd, 2020

Time: 11:00 am – 12:30 pm CET

Location: Salzburg Congress, Salzburg, Austria; room Europe

About IERC 2020

IERC 2020 is the electronics recycling industry's leading event and brings together more than 500 recycling professionals from around the globe including recyclers, technology and equipment providers, associations, NGOs, regulators, standardization bodies and more. At the January 21 – 24 conference, experts will discuss the latest recycling technologies, regulations, manufacturing processes and value of raw materials.

