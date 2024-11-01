Quantum Innovators Converge: QC Ware Announces Return of Q2B Conference with IBM as Platinum Sponsor

Visionary Leaders, International Industry Experts, and Startups in Quantum Technology Collaborate to Turn Quantum Potential into Real-World Solutions

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QC Ware , a leader in quantum and quantum-inspired software and services, is proud to announce the 8th edition of its flagship event, Q2B (Quantum to Business) Silicon Valley. Regarded as the premier event for the global quantum computing community, Q2B will take place at the Santa Clara Convention Center from December 10–12, 2024. This event, themed "The Roadmap to Quantum Value," will convene top industry leaders, pioneering startups, academics, and quantum technology vendors. Registration is open now and conference tickets are available. To learn more about the conference and register, visit Q2B Silicon Valley .

As the Q2B Platinum sponsor, IBM will contribute to discussions and demonstrations aimed at accelerating the adoption of quantum computing in various industries, such as pharmaceuticals, finance, logistics, and artificial intelligence.

Return of Q2B (Quantum to Business) conference in Silicon Valley, 10-12 December 2024. Post this

Additional key sponsors for the event include Quantum Delta NL, Google Quantum AI, AWS, Classiq, Pasqal, Horizon Quantum, Quantum Corridor, IONQ, Q-CTRL, Quantum Machines, C12, QuEra Computing, Rigetti, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark, and Quobly, among others. These industry leaders will host sessions, live demonstrations, and collaborations aimed at accelerating the commercialization and adoption of quantum technologies.

"Quantum technology is advancing steadily, with meaningful progress being made in areas like error correction and quantum algorithms," said Matt Johnson, CEO of QC Ware. "Q2B is more than a platform for showcasing these breakthroughs—it's a global collaboration to accelerate quantum's journey from research to real-world applications. By coming together, we can push the boundaries of quantum technologies and bring practical solutions to industries that stand to benefit most."

Three Days of Quantum Speaker Insights and Networking

Over the course of three days, Q2B will offer cutting-edge discussions, exclusive product announcements, and hands-on demonstrations from the forefront of the quantum industry. Attendees will hear from thought leaders across government, academia, and Fortune 100 corporations. Key areas of focus include:

Quantum Computing Hardware & Software

Error Correction

Quantum AI

Government Programs

On-Premises Quantum Computing

Communications and Security

Industry Case Studies

Analyst and Business Track

This year's conference also brings together a prestigious lineup of speakers who will present on key topics, including:

John Preskill – Richard P. Feynman Professor of Theoretical Physics and Director, Institute for Quantum Information and Matter at California Institute of Technology

– Richard P. Feynman Professor of Theoretical Physics and Director, Institute for Quantum Information and Matter at Scott Aaronson , David J. Bruton Centennial Professor of Computer Science and Director of the Quantum Information Center, University of Texas at Austin

, David J. Bruton Centennial Professor of Computer Science and Director of the Quantum Information Center, Hartmut Neven, VP, Engineering, Google

Dr. Michael Hayduk – Deputy Director, Information Directorate, Air Force Research Laboratory, Rome, New York

– Deputy Director, Information Directorate, Air Force Research Laboratory, William Hurley , Founder & CEO, Strangeworks

, Founder & CEO, Strangeworks Celia Merzbacher , QED-C Executive Director, SRI International

This year's program will also place special emphasis on quantum error correction, quantum sensing, and quantum communications—all critical for advancing the commercial viability of quantum technologies. Government programs and initiatives will be a central focus, reflecting the growing investments in quantum research for both national security and economic development.

Dr. Michael J. Hayduk, the Deputy Director of the Information Directorate at Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), conveyed AFRL's anticipation for the annual Q2B conference. He underscored AFRL's steadfast dedication to advancing quantum research and underscored how the event harmonizes with AFRL's research mission. Dr. Hayduk also emphasized the potential for collaboration and the expedited development of quantum capabilities, with AFRL's engagement in the quantum arena benefiting both the nation and the global community.

Get Hands-On With the Quantum Hackathon

For the first time, Q2B will include a Quantum Hackathon, led by IBM, and powered by Qiskit — the world's most popular software stack for quantum computing. This collaborative event invites participants from industry and academia to tackle real-world challenges using quantum algorithms and tools, with a particular focus on optimization, and machine learning.

Pitch Competition Serves as a Launchpad for Quantum Startups

As part of its commitment to nurturing the next generation of quantum innovators, Q2B 2024 will feature a startup pitch competition, organized by QAI Ventures. This competition will give early-stage companies a platform to present their innovations to a global audience of investors, researchers, and industry leaders.

To register to attend Q2B Silicon Valley 2024, click here .

About QC Ware

QC Ware is a leading software and services company at the forefront of quantum and classical computing. Our team includes some of the industry's top experts in machine learning and chemistry applications for near-term quantum computers and high-performance classical systems. We deliver real enterprise value with cutting-edge computational technology, providing innovative solutions that drive business success. QC Ware is headquartered in Palo Alto, California, and supports its European customers through its subsidiary in Paris and customers in Asia through its business development office in Tokyo, Japan. QC Ware also organizes Q2B , a global series of conferences for industry, practitioner, and academic quantum computing communities.

Media Contact:

Allie Kuopus

Purpose Brand

[email protected]

SOURCE QC Ware Corp.