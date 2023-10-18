Quantum Machines Introduces QBoard-II - A Next-Generation Cryogenic Sample Holder

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Machines, the provider of breakthrough quantum control solutions that accelerate the development of practical quantum computers, today announced QBoard-II, a modular, PCB-based sample holder system for low-temperature spin-qubit chips, general transport experiments, and superconducting circuits. QBoard-II represents a leap forward in cryogenic sample holder technology, designed to simplify and enhance quantum experiments.

QBoard-II, a modular, PCB-based sample holder system for low-temperature spin-qubit chips, general transport experiments, and superconducting circuits
QBoard-II, a modular, PCB-based sample holder system for low-temperature spin-qubit chips, general transport experiments, and superconducting circuits

Improving upon the performance and usability of the original QBoard, QBoard-II features more compact dimensions, new PCB, interposer, and daughterboard designs, and the addition of a shielding lid. A versatile set of mounting brackets ensures full compatibility with popular dilution refrigerators. Customers can easily transition from QBoard-I with unchanged connector configurations.

Key Features of QBoard-II:

  • Modular Design: The plug-and-play modular design of the QBoard-II enables easy exchange and reuse of different sample chips.
  • Expanded Experiment Capabilities: With support for transmission up to 8 GHz, conduct a wide range of experiments.
  • Optimal Signal Quality: The chip carrier minimizes RF losses and reduces crosstalk, ensuring the quality of measurements and experiments. A shielding lid for the daughterboard protects from radiation.
  • Non-Magnetic Materials: All materials used in QBoard-II are non-magnetic, preserving the integrity of experiments.

"QBoard-II is designed to make quantum researchers' lives easier. It simplifies complex setups, saves valuable research hours, and enables them to concentrate on what truly matters - advancing science," said Itamar Sivan, CEO and co-founder of Quantum Machines.

QBoard-II will be displayed at SiQEW 2023, October 31November 2 in Kyoto, Japan.

For more information about QBoard-II and other quantum control and quantum electronics solutions visit us at: https://www.quantum-machines.co/

About Quantum Machines

Quantum Machines (QM) drives quantum breakthroughs that accelerate the realization of practical quantum computers. The company's Quantum Orchestration Platform (QOP) fundamentally redefines the control and operations architecture of quantum processors. The full-stack hardware and software platform is capable of running even the most complex algorithms right out of the box, including quantum error correction, multi-qubit calibration, and more. Helping achieve the full potential of any quantum processor, the QOP allows for unprecedented advancement and speed-up of quantum technologies as well as the ability to scale to thousands of qubits. Visit us at: www.quantum-machines.co

