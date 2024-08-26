Quantum Machines Qubit Chip Holders Now Available Through Bluefors

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Machines, the leading provider of processor-based quantum controllers, and Bluefors, the global leader in cryogenic measurement systems, announced today an extended OEM agreement. With the agreement, Quantum Machines' QCage is available through Bluefors. The collaboration allows customers to order Bluefors systems with pre-integrated high-performing qubit chip holders from Quantum Machines as part of a turnkey solution. As a result, quantum computing researchers will be able to save months of development time typically associated with the installation, verification, and calibration of home-grown devices.

Quantum Machines’ QCage sample holder integrated within a Bluefors cryogenic measurement system, now available as a turnkey solution through the extended partnership between Quantum Machines and Bluefors

QCage is a sample holder system for microwave resonator-based quantum devices, enabling qubits to be operated with minimal losses and decoherence. Highly efficient QCage Magnetic Shielding can be used to protect devices from external interference and ensure proper thermalization. The product is available for Bluefors' LD and XLDsl systems, arriving tested, verified, and pre-installed in systems.

QCage was previously featured in a joint research paper between Bluefors and Quantum Machines, demonstrating a characterization method for qubit microwave packaging, and validating the product for high-fidelity qubit operations.

With a comprehensive understanding of all technologies enabling quantum computing research, the partnership between Bluefors and Quantum Machines ensures that researchers can seamlessly move between setups. Customers will benefit from the shared expertise of both companies, enabling them to generate results with greatly increased speed. The integration of equipment will be seamlessly handled by Bluefors and Quantum Machines, providing customers with a hassle-free experience, streamlining the path to acquiring state-of-the-art quantum research solutions.

"We are thrilled to deepen our collaboration with Quantum Machines," said Mikko Nurminen, Chief Sales Officer of Bluefors. "This partnership enables the easier integration of our cutting-edge systems with Quantum Machines' advanced solutions, and will empower researchers to achieve results faster."

"Our collaboration with Bluefors marks a significant milestone in our mission to accelerate quantum research and development," said Omri Shoshan, Chief Business Officer of Quantum Machines. "Together, we will provide developers and researchers with an unparalleled experience, providing far higher levels of performance and enabling them to focus on advancing scientific knowledge."

About Quantum Machines

Quantum Machines (QM) drives quantum breakthroughs that accelerate the realization of practical quantum computers. The company's Quantum Orchestration Platform (QOP) fundamentally redefines the control and operations architecture of quantum processors. The full-stack hardware and software platform is capable of running even the most complex algorithms right out of the box, including quantum error correction, multi-qubit calibration, and more. Helping achieve the full potential of any quantum processor, the QOP allows for unprecedented advancement and speed-up of quantum technologies as well as the ability to scale to thousands of qubits. Visit us at: www.quantum-machines.co

About Bluefors

Bluefors is the world leader in manufacturing cryogenic measurement systems, cryocoolers and other cryogenic product lines for quantum technology, fundamental physics research and other select industries such as life sciences and clean energy. We are dedicated to delivering the most reliable, versatile, and easy-to-operate systems on the market under the Bluefors and Cryomech brands. The quality of our products in combination with our scalable production capabilities, has made us the preferred choice for ultra-low temperature requirements at universities, research institutes, and corporations globally.

