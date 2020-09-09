Quantum Makes LTO-9 Tape Drives Available for Scalar Tape Libraries

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Corp. (NASDAQ: QMCO), a global leader in unstructured data and video solutions, today announced that LTO Ultrium format generation 9 technology will be available in its Scalar® i6 and Scalar i6000 tape libraries, and StorNext® AEL archive systems beginning in December 2020. By combining the high capacity of LTO-9 tape technology with Quantum Scalar tape libraries, customers can have the most secure and advanced tape automation solutions available today to cope with the massive growth of unstructured data.

The new LTO generation 9 delivers 18 TB of native capacity per cartridge (up to 45 TB with a typical compression of 2.5:1), extending tape's value for low-cost, highly efficient storage. The combination of LTO-9 tape with Quantum Scalar tape libraries creates a new standard for addressing customer's data security and capacity demands. By leveraging the Active Vault feature and multi-factor authentication (MFA) available in Scalar tape libraries, organizations are protected against ransomware attacks and other security risks by creating an offline, true "air-gap".

"Modern tape is nothing like tape of the past. The arrival of many rich tape technology improvements such as LTO-9 sets the stage for tape to be the most cost-effective storage solution for the enormous high capacity and archival challenges that lie ahead," noted Fred Moore, president, Horison Information Strategies. "Tape momentum should increase as data growth continues on an explosive path across many new applications and workloads, and in most of the largest hyperscale data centers."

"It's important to recognize how Quantum tape libraries build on the value of the LTO-9 standard to lead the market for preserving and protecting data," said Bruno Hald, Vice President and General Manager, Secondary Storage, Quantum. "LTO-9's capacity, density and performance complement Scalar tape library capabilities to archive data securely and reliably, with minimal management. This combination equips our customers to manage the deluge of unstructured data being generated by video, hi-resolution images, scientific research and other sources."

Quantum will begin taking orders for LTO-9 technology in September and currently offers the LTO-9 pre-purchase program. LTO-9 will be available with Scalar i3, Scalar i500, SuperLoader 3 and stand-alone drives beginning in the first quarter of 2021.

