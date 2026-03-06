Quantum Metric Announces 2026 CPD Signal Award Winners

Enterprise brands recognized for using real-time, AI-driven insights to optimize digital experiences and accelerate business impact.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Metric, the leader in agentic digital analytics for the enterprise, is proud to share the recipients of the 2026 CPD Signal Awards. The annual awards program honors digital enterprise teams that leverage a customer-driven approach to align around real-time behavioral insights and take action to optimize their digital experiences.

"Digital excellence isn't about more dashboards or more data. It's about understanding the why behind your customer experiences," said Mario Ciabarra, CEO of Quantum Metric. "The organizations we're recognizing have proven their ability to turn experience insights into meaningful change for both their customers and their business. Their success shows that simplifying complexity unlocks the full potential of digital innovation."

Who received a 2026 CPD Signal Award?

The awards distinguish achievements across five categories, celebrating leadership and teamwork excellence. A panel of industry specialists evaluated submissions based on strategy effectiveness and business impact. This year's honorees represent leading brands across telecommunications, financial services, retail, travel and hospitality, and enterprise technology.

Award recipients include:

AT&T: recognized with the CPD Pioneer Award for embedding a data-centric culture across its digital organization, empowering cross-functional users and accelerating product innovation through real-time customer insight.

Silicon Valley Bank, a division of First Citizens Bank: awarded the Insight Sleuth Award for leveraging AI-powered insights to uncover and eliminate digital friction across key banking experiences.

CDW: recognized with the Digital OKR Champion Award for operationalizing digital KPIs to protect revenue, reduce checkout friction, and drive measurable business impact.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts: honored with the Hypothesis Hero Award for integrating behavioral insights into A/B testing to optimize customer journeys and accelerate digital performance.

Aritzia: celebrated with the Mobile Maestro Award for optimizing a high-impact mobile app experience that drove rapid adoption and revenue growth.

"Our winners exemplify the power of keeping customers at the heart of every decision by aligning people, technology, and processes," said Kate Whittington, Chief Customer Officer at Quantum Metric. "By continuously listening to real-time signals, they focus on what truly matters, driving impact for both their business and their customers. We're proud to celebrate their dedication to customer-centric innovation."

When were winners announced?

Winners were announced during the closing keynote at Quantum LEAP 2026 on Thursday, March 5.

About Quantum Metric

Quantum Metric is the leader in agentic digital analytics for the enterprise. The company provides the industry's most complete digital experience data, helping enterprises understand why customer behavior changes and act with the required speed and confidence for today's digital demands. Combining the industry's richest, most actionable data set with agentic AI, Quantum Metric delivers a simple, contextual understanding of customer behavior, technical signals, and impact as it relates to unique business goals and objectives. This enables teams, regardless of their technical background, to immediately answer any question about the customer experience and know what action to take next. Global enterprises rely on Quantum Metric, supporting billions of digital interactions each month and reflecting insights from roughly half of the world's internet users.

