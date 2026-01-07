Quantum Metric Reports Record 2025 Enterprise Expansion and Agentic AI Momentum for 2026

Thirty consecutive quarters of growth, EMEA acceleration, and AI adoption reinforce the company's leading position in digital analytics.

Record customer expansion: Capped 2025 with the strongest expansion year and quarter in company history.

Capped 2025 with the strongest expansion year and quarter in company history. International advancement: Achieved best performance growth yet in EMEA.

Achieved best performance growth yet in EMEA. Rapid AI adoption: Felix AI adoption reached 25% of the company's largest enterprise customers, transitioning from "pilot" to "core operations."

Felix AI adoption reached 25% of the company's largest enterprise customers, transitioning from "pilot" to "core operations." Global Data Scale: Now captures high-fidelity experience insights from roughly half of the world's internet users.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Metric, the leader in agentic digital analytics for the enterprise, today designated 2025 as a landmark year of company growth, characterized by record-breaking enterprise expansion and strategic investments in autonomous, agentic AI solutions. The company enters 2026 with its most robust foundation to date, serving as the critical data layer for the world's most complex digital organizations and positioning it for unprecedented growth.

In 2025, Quantum Metric customers expanded usage across more teams and use cases, reflecting the platform's growing role as a system of record for understanding digital customer experience and leading to the company's 30th consecutive quarter of growth. This performance was driven by a fundamental shift in how the enterprise views digital analytics: moving away from reactive dashboards and toward agentic analytics, systems that not only diagnose friction but proactively suggest and execute optimizations.

"When the world's largest enterprises expand their partnership with you, it's the strongest signal that you're delivering value at scale," said Mario Ciabarra, CEO of Quantum Metric. "Our record expansion proves that when global brands find a system of record they can trust, they don't just use it—they standardize on it. As we head into 2026, we are doubling down on our agentic roadmap, providing the high-fidelity behavioral data and autonomous intelligence that will define the next decade of digital business."

The Enterprise System of Record

Throughout 2025, customers broadened usage across product, engineering, analytics, and customer operations teams with the number of Quantum Metric sessions increasing by 37% year-over-year. This is driven by Quantum Metric's ability to democratize understanding across enterprise organizations, enabling every team to access, interpret, and act on a single source of customer truth. This creates a shift from single-team deployments to enterprise-wide standardization within complex global organizations.

International Growth and AI Adoption Accelerate Insight-to-Action

Quantum Metric achieved record growth in EMEA in 2025, reinforcing sustained international demand for digital analytics, driven by Felix AI.

Product momentum was led by Felix AI, which has transitioned from a breakthrough innovation into a core operational necessity. Adoption reached nearly one-quarter of Quantum Metric's largest enterprise customers in 2025. Unlike traditional AI tools, Felix AI is used to autonomously diagnose issues, quantify business impact, and prioritize actions across complex customer journeys. Because these capabilities are built on Quantum Metric's unique, high-fidelity experience data, insights and automations are grounded in real-world behavior, ensuring enterprise-grade accuracy.

Looking Ahead

Quantum Metric operates at global enterprise scale, supporting more than 8 billion digital sessions each month and reflecting customer experience insights from half of the world's internet users. This scale gives organizations confidence that decisions are informed by comprehensive, real-world behavior.

Heading into 2026, the company has aligned its leadership and product strategy to focus on helping enterprises simplify complexity and operationalize digital insights at the speed of AI. Quantum Metric will showcase its next generation of agentic innovations on stage at its annual Quantum LEAP conference in March 2026.

About Quantum Metric

Quantum Metric is the digital analytics platform built for the world's leading enterprises. The company provides a customer-centric approach to monitor, diagnose, and optimize the digital journeys that matter most, helping teams move from insight to action with speed and confidence. Powered by comprehensive experience data and AI-driven capabilities, Quantum Metric delivers deep, contextual understanding of customer behavior, friction, and business impact across digital journeys. Enterprises rely on Quantum Metric to align teams, prioritize action, and operate with clarity in complex digital environments. Today, Quantum Metric supports billions of digital interactions each month and reflects insights from roughly half of the world's internet users, serving global enterprises across industries. For more information, visit www.quantummetric.com

SOURCE Quantum Metric