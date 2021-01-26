Quantum Metric Appoints New Chief Revenue Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Advisory Board Member, Accelerating Growth After Recent Series B Funding Round

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Metric , a SaaS platform that helps organizations build better digital products faster, announced today the appointments of Ed Goldfinger as Chief Financial Officer, and Scott Southwood as Chief Revenue Officer. Joe Euteneuer is also joining as a new member of Quantum Metric's Advisory Board. After solidifying its status as the one of the first tech unicorns of 2021 with an above $1 billion valuation and $200 million Series B funding round led by Insight Partners last week, Goldfinger, Southwood and Euteneuer will play instrumental roles in fueling the company's growth through market leadership, fundraising, and strategic and business partnerships.

"As we begin 2021, Quantum Metric is focused on growth - not just as a business, but as a team," said Mario Ciabarra, CEO. "We have hit the ground running after our latest Series B financing and are very much looking forward to integrating Ed, Scott and Joe into our winning team. Their combined experience in overseeing the development and operations of high growth SaaS companies will certainly serve as a valuable asset to Quantum Metric, our partners and customers."

Ed Goldfinger brings more than 20 years of experience serving as both a CFO and CEO in the tech space, at both private and public companies, including Sapient and Zipcar, and most recently, at London-based web-to-print ecommerce company MOO Print Ltd. Throughout his career, Goldfinger has helped numerous companies across industries such as eCommerce, enterprise security, IT services and more, grow quickly and achieve more than $450 million in funding. Prior to Ed's career in technology he worked at PepsiCo and KPMG.

"I am thrilled to join the Quantum Metric team," said Goldfinger. "My passion is helping companies scale to achieve the valuable combination of market leadership, high growth and profitability. Quantum Metric already has such an impressive platform, client base and team - there is a massive opportunity here waiting to be tapped."

Scott Southwood brings an additional 20 years of experience to the table, most recently serving as SVP of Sales at Box and driving success as a leader of the company's North American sales, account management and renewal organization. Prior to Box, Southwood was responsible for building out Symantec's cloud security practice and sales team to gain SaaS revenue as the Head of Sales for America. Southwood also spent five years in the British Navy.

"I look forward to joining Quantum Metric on its incredible journey," said Southwood. "After showcasing tremendous growth over the past year, the company is quickly accelerating on an upwards trajectory and I'm ready to jump in to harness continued growth and success."

Goldfinger and Southwood will report directly to Quantum Metric CEO, Mario Ciabarra, with Goldfinger based in the Boston area, and Southwood in New York City.

Additionally, Quantum Metric recently added Joe Euteneuer, former CFO of Mattel, as a new member to their esteemed advisory board. Euteneuer is an accomplished financial executive whose past experience as a public company CFO includes his time at Sprint, Qwest, Sirius XM, and Comcast.

"Through my experience with companies including Mattel, Sprint, Qwest, XM and Comcast, I gained first-hand experience in M&A integrations and managing large, complex teams through consistent growth and profitability," said Joe Euteneuer. "I am very much looking forward to counseling Quantum Metric as the company sets its sight on a potential IPO. We certainly have a long, exciting road ahead of us."

About Quantum Metric

Quantum Metric helps organizations build better digital products faster. Our Continuous Product Design platform gives business and technical teams a single version of truth that's automatically quantified and based on what matters most — your customer's perspective. The result: Teams are aligned, learn faster, and release with confidence. In 2020, Quantum Metric was ranked 124 in the Inc 5000, a list of America's fastest-growing private companies. In 2019 Quantum Metric earned recognition for its revenue growth and product innovation from Deloitte (Top 100 fastest growing companies), CNBC (Upstart 100 most innovative companies), Gartner (Cool Vendor) and Ernst & Young (Entrepreneur of the Year).

