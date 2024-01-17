Quantum Metric crosses $100M ARR milestone, citing exponential growth in digital analytics market

Company attributes to a 54% increase in YoY cross-industry user adoption

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Metric , the customer-driven digital analytics platform, is proud to share that the company has reached its $100M Annual Recurring Revenue milestone. An achievement just a small pool of private businesses earn, the company attributes its success in part to its continued rapid increase in user adoption, seeing a 54% increase in cross-industry users in the last year alone and a 26% increase in the volume of experiences captured across the world's internet users.

"This achievement is about so much more than being recognized as a rapidly growing business, it represents the impact we've been able to make on the digital analytics market," said Mario Ciabarra, CEO of Quantum Metric. "Since our first day, the measure of success has always been about the customer, how we build meaningful partnerships with digital brands to meet the customer's needs. Our approach not only works, but has had a lasting effect on how digital leaders approach their customer experiences."

From its introduction to the digital analytics market eight years ago, Quantum Metric has brought a differentiated offering focused on visualizing and empathizing with customer pain. As market demands shift, Quantum Metric offers the comprehensive platform to eliminate siloed analytics and enable the entire organization to have one version of truth, the customer's perspective. Looking forward, the company is focused on bringing session-based and user-based analysis together in one place, supporting the convergence of web analytics, product analytics, experience analytics, and journey analytics into one consolidated view of the customer experience.

"The digital analytics market is shifting at a rapid pace and providing a unique opportunity for Quantum Metric to build on its established relationships with global digital brands and partners," said David Friend, CFO of Quantum Metric. "We're excited to be celebrating such a significant milestone for our business and eagerly anticipate how we can continue to expand our market presence to best serve digital enterprises."

Quantum Metric's $100M ARR achievement caps off the company's continued success in the digital analytics marketplace. Quantum Metric now captures experiences from ~45% of the world's internet users and supports more than 20% of the named digital brands on the Fortune 100. As part of its winning strategy, Quantum Metric continues to invest in strategic partnerships that optimize how the platform can be operationalized across an organization. These efforts recently led Google Cloud to name Quantum Metric a Technology Partner of the Year for 2023.

For more information visit: www.quantummetric.com

About Quantum Metric

Quantum Metric is the customer-centered digital analytics platform for today's leading organizations. Providing a simplified approach to monitor, diagnose and optimize the digital journeys that matter most, the Quantum Metric platform offers in-depth customer understanding, quantified and tied to core business objectives. Today, Quantum Metric captures insights from 45% of the world's internet users, supporting global brands across every industry to get to the heart of their customer, with greater speed and efficiency. For more information about Quantum Metric, visit www.quantummetric.com .

