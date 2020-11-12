Quantum Metric Expands Growth Advisory Board to Help Support Continuous Product Design

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Metric, a SaaS platform that helps organizations build better digital products faster, announced today that top executives from across the retail, healthcare and software technology industries are coming together to form a new Growth Advisory Board that will guide Quantum Metric through new growth as the company further develops its global business.

The Growth Advisory Board will help identify opportunities and leverage experience with a particular focus on Quantum Metric's leading agile approach to the product life cycle, Continuous Product Design, a data-driven and customer defined approach to building, and rapidly iterating, digital products that helps companies overcome organizational silos, streamline prioritizes, and deliver products that customers actually want.

Quantum Metric tapped tenured digital experts to participate on the board, including:

Paul Walsh , former Chief Information Officer at Dell

, former Chief Information Officer at Dell Filippo Catalano , Group Chief Information Officer at Nestle

, Group Chief Information Officer at Nestle Michael Spiteri , Global COO for digital, data and development in HSBC's Wealth & Personal Banking division

, Global COO for digital, data and development in HSBC's Wealth & Personal Banking division Don Fotsch , Co-founder and Chief Operations Officer at GreyscaleAI

, Co-founder and Chief Operations Officer at GreyscaleAI Angela Logothetis , Chief Technology Officer at Amdocs Open Network

, Chief Technology Officer at Amdocs Open Network Alejandro Martinez Galindo , SVP CIO Walgreens, WBA IT and Digital transformation

, SVP CIO Walgreens, WBA IT and Digital transformation Olof Pripp , Founder and CEO at Board and Technology

, Founder and CEO at Board and Technology Wendi Sturgis , CEO Europe at Yext

, CEO Europe at Yext Mike Sutcliff , Co-Founder at Cherish Health; Former Group CEO at Accenture Digital

Board members will help Quantum Metric in continuing to dominate the customer experience analytics space, as the company reports 70% growth in annual recurring revenue. Quantum Metric also recently secured a $25 million debt financing from Silicon Valley Bank – a stepping stone towards a looming Series B funding round that will follow their $25 million Series A funding round in 2018.

"We are delighted to bring the significant experience and expertise of our new Growth Advisory Board to the table," said Mario Ciabarra, Founder and CEO of Quantum Metric. "As a group, they each offer a unique sense of leadership and extensive knowledge that already benefit their respective companies and industries. We are looking forward to our journey with this team to not only nurture and grow a company, but to also realize our ultimate vision as leaders."

About Quantum Metric

Quantum Metric helps organizations build better digital products faster. Our platform for Continuous Product Design gives business and technical teams a single version of truth that's automatically quantified and based on what matters most — your customer's perspective. The result: Teams are aligned, learn faster, and release with confidence. In 2020, Quantum Metric was ranked 124 in the Inc 5000, a list of America's fastest-growing private companies. In 2019 Quantum Metric earned recognition for its revenue growth and product innovation from Deloitte (Top 100 fastest growing companies), CNBC (Upstart 100 most innovative companies), Gartner (Cool Vendor) and Ernst & Young (Entrepreneur of the Year).

