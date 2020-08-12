Quantum Metric Honored in Top 125 of Inc. 5000 for First Year of Eligibility

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Metric , a SaaS platform that helps organizations build better digital products faster, has been ranked 124 in Inc. magazine's annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies.

"We are thrilled to have achieved such a high rank for our first year on the Inc. 5000 list. Being among the top 125 fastest-growing private companies is truly an honor, and to share this recognition amongst historical successes like Microsoft, Timberland, Intuit, Chobani, Oracle, and more, brings clarity to what the future holds for our team, partners, and customers," said Mario Ciabarra, Founder & CEO of Quantum Metric. "With world events unfolding in 2020, our growth has begun to accelerate even further given the need for conducting business online. I feel very fortunate to be part of the select few enabling enterprises to deliver their best on digital."



The Inc. 5000 nomination comes after Quantum Metric saw three-year revenue growth of 2,946%, with 2020 seeing continued success. This year Quantum Metric doubled the amount of traffic it takes in, typically measuring about 2 billion sessions per month, which is equivalent to 14% of the internet.

Not only have the companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists as well. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Quantum Metric

Quantum Metric helps organizations build better digital products faster. Our platform for Continuous Product Design gives business and technical teams a single version of truth that's automatically quantified and based on what matters most — your customer's perspective. The result: Teams are aligned, learn faster, and release with confidence. In 2019 Quantum Metric earned recognition for its revenue growth and product innovation from Deloitte (Top 100 fastest growing companies), CNBC (Upstart 100 most innovative companies), Gartner (Cool Vendor) and Ernst & Young (Entrepreneur of the Year).

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

The 2020 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2016 and 2019. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2016. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2016 is $100,000; the minimum for 2019 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com/.

