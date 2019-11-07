Quantum Metric Named One of the Fastest Growing Companies in North America on Deloitte's 2019 Technology Fast 500™

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Metric today announced it ranked 82 on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America now in its 25th year. Quantum Metric's Founder and CEO, Mario Ciabarra, credits the talented workforce and unique technology with the company's 1575% revenue growth.

"It is an honor to be included on Deloitte's 2019 Technology Fast 500™," said Ciabarra. "This marks an incredible validation that we have built a platform that empowers organizations to cross-functionally align on the customer experience and accelerate the digital lifecycle."

"This year marks the 25th anniversary of Deloitte's Technology Fast 500, so we are especially pleased to announce and congratulate the 2019 winners," said Sandra Shirai, vice chairman, Deloitte LLP, and U.S. technology, media and telecommunications leader. "Once again, we saw innovation across the board, with software companies continuing their dominance of the top ten. It's always inspiring to see how the Fast 500 companies are transforming business and the world we live and work in."

"As technology innovation trends towards 'everything as a service,' it's no surprise that software companies dominate the winners list yet again this year," said Mohana Dissanayake, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP, and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications, within Deloitte's audit and assurance practice. "What's exciting about celebrating 25 years of the Tech Fast 500 is we now have a quarter century of innovation stories to draw and reflect upon. These are the companies that push boundaries, help organizations become more efficient and productive, and ultimately enable businesses to drive growth and revenue. We congratulate all the well-deserving winners."

Overall, 2019 Technology Fast 500™ companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 166 percent to 37,458 percent from 2015 to 2018, with median growth of 439 percent.

About Deloitte's 2019 Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 25th year, Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2015 to 2018.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $US50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least $US5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Quantum Metric

Quantum Metric helps you uncover your biggest digital opportunities, do it faster, and align your teams. The platform will identify site issues, quantify and prioritize them based on real business impact, and then measure the success of data-driven changes over time. Since 2016, Quantum Metric has grown its customer base to include a range of mid-market to Fortune 500 enterprises. In September of 2018, the company secured $25 million in Series A funding, led by Insight Venture Partners. In 2019, Quantum Metric was recognized as a Gartner Cool Vendor, awarded to technology providers "considered innovative or transformative."

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

SOURCE Quantum Metric