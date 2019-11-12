Quantum Metric Named to 2019 CNBC Upstart 100

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Metric , the digital experience intelligence platform, today announced that it has been named to CNBC's Upstart 100, a list that highlights disruptive startups that are scaling rapidly due to innovative products and services.

This award follows the company recently being recognized as a Gartner Cool Vendor , presented to technology providers considered innovative or transformative, as well as being named to Deloitte's 2019 Technology Fast 500™ .

Quantum Metric transforms how teams work together to accelerate the digital lifecycle by:

Identifying customer friction and opportunities in the digital experience — within minutes, not days or hours.

Quantifying the business impact, based on number of customers impacted and the potential economic loss or gain.

Prioritizing and aligning teams on where to focus next with this common language.

And measuring continuously for a constant feedback loop.

"We are honored to be among the notable companies on CNBC's Upstart 100 list," said Mario Ciabarra, founder and CEO of Quantum Metric. "Quantum Metric has developed a digital intelligence platform to help companies deliver their best digital experiences, and we're thrilled to be seen as a disruptor in the industry. This award recognizes Quantum Metric as a driving force of innovation in digital and will support our continued efforts in forging partnerships with the most respected enterprises."

For additional information and to view CNBC's full Upstart 100 list, visit www.cnbc.com/upstart .

About Quantum Metric

Quantum Metric helps you uncover your biggest digital opportunities, do it faster, and align your teams. The platform will identify site issues, quantify and prioritize them based on real business impact, and then measure the success of data-driven changes over time. Since 2016, Quantum Metric has grown its customer base to include a range of mid-market to Fortune 500 enterprises. In September of 2018, the company secured $25 million in Series A funding, led by Insight Venture Partners.

