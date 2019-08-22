Quantum Metric Welcomes Mark Treschl, Former Co-Founder and CTO of OpinionLab

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Metric today announced that Mark Treschl, former CCO at Verint and Co-Founder, CTO at OpinionLab, has joined the company as Executive Vice President of Customer Experience. In this new role, Treschl will further drive customer centricity in the company and help clients accelerate and improve upon their digital success with the platform. He will also be responsible for collaborating with strategic partners and nurturing key technology alliances. The appointment solidifies Quantum Metric's commitment to customer success and continued progression in the digital experience space.

"I personally know Mark as a visionary in the customer feedback space, who thoroughly understands the importance of real-time data in driving digital innovation. As a trusted advisor and partner, our customers can rely on him to deliver top customer experience proficiency and guidance," said Mario Ciabarra, CEO and Founder of Quantum Metric. "I am so thrilled to have Mark officially join our team and I am certain his years of experience in helping enterprises focus on customer-centricity will accelerate and scale the success we have already established."

Previously a member of the Advisory Board, Treschl has watched the company and product develop over the years. "As someone intimately familiar with the space, I've always been focused on helping brands improve, especially when it comes to gathering and acting on customer feedback. The technology has reached a point where we can now deliver on the next generation of listening and surfacing opportunities without disrupting the experience. Quantum Metric's actionable real-time insights, synthesized from massive amounts of data, is a wholly unique offering and market disruptor," said Treschl. "I've always been passionate about customer engagement and with the power of Quantum Metric's platform, I'm looking forward to partnering with brands to deliver world class digital experiences."

Treschl is a CX veteran, with over two decades spent optimizing digital channels and empowering executives. He previously co-founded OpinionLab in 1999 and scaled the business to a successful acquisition by Verint in 2016. Along the journey of defining the real-time feedback market, he co-authored 18 US Patents in CX technology, earning OpinionLab a spot on the list of most innovative companies by Crain's Chicago Business. Treschl remained at Verint for the past few years as Chief Customer Officer, where he managed the business integration, renewal team and participated in corporate development activities.

About Quantum Metric

Quantum Metric helps you uncover your biggest digital opportunities, do it faster, and align your teams. The platform will identify site issues, quantify and prioritize them based on real business impact, and then measure the success of data-driven changes over time. Since 2016, Quantum Metric has grown its customer base to include a range of mid-market to Fortune 500 enterprises. In September of 2018, the company secured $25 million in Series A funding, led by Insight Venture Partners.

SOURCE Quantum Metric